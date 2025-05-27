Tuesday, May 27, 2025
BenQ Unveils PD2730S – Redefining Visual Precision for Creative Professionals with 5K Retina-Class Display

By NCN News Network
BenQ, a global leader in professional display innovation, introduced the PD2730S — a 27-inch 5K monitor engineered to meet the rigorous demands of designers, content creators, and visual storytellers across disciplines.

At a time when design precision and color fidelity are non-negotiable, the PD2730S represents a leap forward in professional-grade display technology. Delivering a Retina-class resolution of 5120 x 2880 (218 PPI), this 5K monitor offers 77.8% more pixels than standard 4K displays—setting a new benchmark for detail clarity and screen real estate.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia
“The PD2730S is a response to the evolving expectations of today’s creative workforce — professionals who require uncompromising accuracy, fluid Mac ecosystem integration, and enhanced multitasking capabilities,” said Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India. “With 5K resolution and Thunderbolt 4 support, we’re introducing a professional visual platform that empowers creators to elevate their craft.”

At the heart of the PD2730S is BenQ’s proprietary AQCOLOR Technology, ensuring 98% P3 color gamut coverage and Delta E ≤ 2 accuracy. The monitor is Pantone and Calman Verified, reinforcing its suitability for color-critical workflows. The Nano Matte Panel significantly reduces glare for distraction-free creation, while an integrated KVM switch simplifies cross-device workflows for Mac and PC users.

With Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, the PD2730S delivers 40Gbps data transfer, 90W power delivery, and multi-monitor daisy chaining, making it a seamless companion for MacBook-based studios. Additional professional tools like Display ColorTalk and Palette Master Ultimate support intuitive color calibration and cross-device consistency — critical for VFX production, high-resolution photography, and cinematic video editing.

Designed for creators who demand precision, consistency, and efficiency, the PD2730S bridges the gap between design imagination and execution — setting a new standard in professional visual performance.

Availability: The BenQ PD2730S will be available at an introductory price of INR 1,02,500, via the BenQ e-Store, Amazon India, and leading IT & electronics retailers across the country.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BenQ

