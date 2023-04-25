BenQ Unveiled GW90QT Series QHD Monitors Designed for Maximum Efficiency

- Advertisement - -

BenQ, the global leading innovator of displays, today unveiled GW90QT series of QHD monitors designed for maximum efficiency for any task and easy switching between devices and work activities. This white-colored premium eye-care monitor launched in two sizes 27” and 32”, are one of the first monitors with 2K resolution in BenQ’s mainstream range with highly distinguishable shades of colour, coding mode, and m-book mode. The GW90QT series is also equipped with Eye-Care U technology to manage screen time with Brightness Intelligence 2 and a low blue light plus function provided with distance reminder to support software developers to focus more on work and relieve eye strain in workspace or dim surroundings.

Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ South Asia.

“GW90QT monitors series is meant to help balance work and life efficiently and easily,” said Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ South Asia. “He further added, that “their USB-C 65W power delivery architecture along with noise filter speakers and noise cancellation microphones for clear-cut vocals in any environment will facilitate remote collaboration, simplifying multitasking productivity at traditional workspaces, at home, or even on the go. Additionally, it has a compatible accessory monitor base cover GC01 which comes with two base cover inserts: a light grey cover with grooves and niches for smartphones, cables, pens, and office paraphernalia, and a green studded platform for setting up fun building blocks and brick figures to enable users to get tasks done fast with style.”

This new QHD eye-care monitor series is an upgrade from the previous Full-HD GW85TC series with higher resolution and upgraded Eye-Care U technology. The GW90QT series offers height adjustability and pivot rotation to arrange vertical screen for easy coding and multiple daisy-chained monitors in comfortable productivity-enhancing orientations. There is a unique coding mode that increases the productivity of programming work and visual comfort by optimizing the contrast and saturation of the dark mode along with colour weakness mode compensation and simulated e-paper reading mode.

Helping professionals reduce clutter and easily switch between work and leisure, BenQ GW90QT Series monitors comes with 3 years warranty and enhance today’s busy lifestyles with a touch of health-conscious fun. The BenQ GW90QT with IPS panel, QHD resolution and 99% sRGB color gamut, is now available on Amazon and retail showrooms priced at INR 26,990 for 27” and INR 34,990 for 32” with unique coding mode to increase productivity for programmers.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.