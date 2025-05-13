BenQ Redefines Premium Home Cinema with Launch of W5850 & W4100i 4K Range of Projectors

- Advertisement -

BenQ, a global innovator in display technology solutions, has announced the India debut of its most advanced home cinema projectors to date—the W5850 and W4100i. These new additions mark a significant leap forward in Solid-State Illumination (SSI) and cinematic fidelity, underscoring BenQ’s leadership in transforming how Indian consumers experience movies, entertainment, and immersive content at home.

With the W Series, BenQ is not just delivering products—it is shaping a new standard in home entertainment, fusing professional-grade visual precision with intuitive, user-centric design. At a time when home theatres are becoming cultural hubs for storytelling and shared experiences, BenQ’s innovations address the evolving aspirations of cinephiles, creators, and design-led AV integrators.

Future-Proofing Home Entertainment

The W5850, purpose-built for theatre-scale viewing, brings unprecedented scale and clarity to home setups—delivering a 200-inch image with ultra-precise colour and contrast tuned for premium darkroom environments. With a digital four-way lens shift, 1.6x motorized zoom, and a powerful 2600-lumen blue core laser, the W5850 projects a massive 180-inch screen from just 4 meters away.

Meanwhile, the W4100i reimagines everyday entertainment with 3200 AL of high brightness, 4LED light sources & Built-in Android TV. It optimizes visual performance in real-time—adapting intelligently to content and ambient conditions with its AI Cinema Mode

Both models are equipped with BenQ’s CinematicColor™ (100% DCI-P3) and HDR-PRO™ technologies, raising the bar for colour precision, contrast detail, and HDR format compatibility (including HDR10+ and HLG). Dolby Atmos pass-through, eARC, and 17.9ms low latency to enhance the holistic AV experience across genres—from high-octane action movies and gaming to nuanced cinematic storytelling.

A Vision Beyond Hardware

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director – BenQ India & South Asia stated, “With the W5850 and W4100i, we’re enabling the next chapter of cinematic expression in Indian homes. Whether it is a dedicated home theatre or a curated living room setup, the audience today demands more authenticity and immersion from their content experiences and BenQ’s commitment is clear: to make commercial-grade cinema technology accessible, seamless, and future-ready. Our leadership lies in offering a complete ecosystem—from design-led install flexibility to calibrated color accuracy—built for how people consume and create content today.”

Key Highlights:

True 4K UHD resolution with 8.3M pixels

100% DCI-P3 CinematicColor

Dolby Atmos, eARC, 7.1 surround sound compatibility

HDR-PRO with HDR10+, HLG, and Local Contrast Enhancer

W4100i: AI Cinema Mode with real-time ambient sensing and content-aware image optimization

W4100i: Google-certified Android TV with native Netflix and streaming services

W4100i: 3200 ANSI-lumen 4LED source (Upto 30,000 hours light source life)

W5850: 2600 AL (2100 AL@100% DCI-P3), Blue Laser light source (upto 30,000 hours of light source lifetime)

W5850: 1.0-1.6 Throw Ratio, 1.6X Motorized Zoom

17.9ms latency for gaming and action content

Pricing and Availability: The BenQ W5850 projector is priced at INR 7,00,000 and W4100i projector is priced at INR 4,00,000. Both projectors will be available through all leading Home AVSI partners across India starting May 2025 onwards.

