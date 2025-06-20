BenQ Previews PV3200U Monitor for Video Editors & Next-Gen Professional Monitors for Designers, Photographers, and Creators at Kochi Photo Fair

- Advertisement -

BenQ, a global innovator in visual display technology, is making headlines at the All Kerala Photography Association’s Photo Fair in Kochi from June 19–21, 2025. At this premier event, BenQ has put the spotlight on its latest range of professional monitors—purpose-built for designers, photographers —alongside an exclusive preview of the upcoming PV3200U monitor, tailor made for video content creators to be launched soon.

Powering Kerala’s Creative Growth

With Kerala’s creative industries rapidly evolving and demanding world-class tools, BenQ’s advanced display solutions are poised to deliver unmatched visual clarity, color accuracy, and workflow efficiency, empowering the region’s creative talent to reach new heights. BenQ’s new lineup is designed to empower photographers, designers, video editors, and content creators with the precision, color accuracy, and efficiency needed to excel in today’s competitive landscape.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia

“As Kerala rapidly emerges as a creative powerhouse in animation, VFX, and digital content, BenQ is proud to support the region’s talented professionals by bringing our latest innovations to the Kochi Photo Fair,” said Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia. “Our new lineup of professional monitors is designed to empower designers, photographers, and video editors with global-standard color accuracy, clarity, and workflow efficiency. We are excited to connect with the creative community in Kerala and help them achieve new heights with tools that match their ambition and artistry.”

Featured Monitors on Display

PD2730S – 5K Precision for Mac Designers and VFX Artists:

A 27-inch 5K monitor, the PD2730S is crafted for Mac-based designers, artists, and VFX professionals who demand pixel-perfect detail. Its high resolution closely matches RAW material, making it ideal for intricate scene design and gaming visuals.

PD3226G – World’s First 4K 144Hz Professional Monitor:

The PD3226G offers a 32-inch 4K UHD display with an ultra-smooth 144Hz refresh rate, providing game developers, VFX artists, and motion graphic designers with exceptional color accuracy and seamless visuals for demanding creative workflows.

PD2706QN – 2K 100Hz for Designers:

This 27-inch monitor delivers 2K resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate, promising both precise color reproduction and smooth motion—perfect for designers seeking a balance of clarity and fluidity.

Exclusive Preview: PV3200U – The All-in-One 4K Video Editing Monitor

BenQ also offered an exclusive preview of the yet-to-be-launched PV3200U, a 32-inch 4K monitor developed specifically for video creators and YouTubers. The PV3200U is a 32-inch 4K monitor purpose-built for video creators and YouTubers, featuring BenQ’s renowned AQCOLOR technology for industry-leading color accuracy with 95% P3, 100% Rec.709, and 100% sRGB coverage, all factory-calibrated to Delta E ≤ 2. It ensures seamless color consistency across Mac and Windows devices with M-book Mode and ICCsync, while its integrated 2.1 channel audio system—including dual 2W speakers, a dedicated 5W woofer, and Studio Mode—delivers clear, unprocessed sound for precise audio editing. The PV3200U also streamlines workflows with a single USB-C connection for 4K video, data transfer, and up to 65W charging, and offers ergonomic adjustments for comfortable, long editing sessions—making it an all-in-one solution for today’s demanding content creators.

Experience the Future of Creative Workflows

Attendees at the Kochi Photo Fair have the unique opportunity to experience BenQ’s full range of professional monitors firsthand—including the exclusive, not-yet-launched PV3200U—demonstrating BenQ’s commitment to supporting and elevating India’s creative professionals with world-class technology.

