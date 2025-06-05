BenQ MOBIUZ Launches Next-Gen Gaming Monitor Range to Meet India’s Rising Demand for Smarter, More Immersive Play

- Advertisement -

BenQ, a global innovator in visual display technology, is raising the bar with the launch of its most advanced MOBIUZ gaming monitor lineup—EX251, EX271, EX271Q, and the flagship EX271U. Built to cater to the next generation of AAA and console gamers, the new MOBIUZ range combines AI-enhanced visual intelligence, genre-specific color tuning, and unified device connectivity to deliver deeply immersive, high-performance gameplay experiences.

This launch marks BenQ’s continued commitment to shaping the future of gaming hardware—not just with specs, but with adaptive intelligence and gamer-centric ecosystems.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia

“With the new MOBIUZ gaming monitors, we are shaping immersive ecosystems,” said Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia. “From real-time AI tuning and genre-optimized color to seamless multi-device control, every feature in these monitors has been crafted for gamers who demand more from every pixel.”

Built for Immersion: Smarter Visuals, Sharper Details

BenQ’s MOBIUZ gaming monitors elevate immersion with cutting-edge image tuning by the BenQ Color Lab. Advanced technologies like Spectral Color Refinement and High Pixel Contrast deliver rich, true-to-life visuals with smooth gradations and enhanced detail in both bright and dark scenes. Calibrated for consistency, the new MOBIUZ monitors ensure that AAA games look exactly as developers intended—bringing gaming worlds vividly to life.

Smart Color Sets New Visual Standard in Gaming with MOBIUZ

BenQ’s MOBIUZ gaming monitors introduce Smart Color, an AI-driven feature within the Color Shuttle software that dynamically adjusts display settings to align with each game’s unique artistic style. Leveraging deep learning and a proprietary Game Art Color Database of over 120 profiles, Smart Color ensures real-time optimization of brightness, contrast, and color balance. Color Shuttle also allows gamers to experience titles as their creators intended, enhancing immersion without manual adjustments.

Meet the New MOBIUZ Lineup

EX251 – Fast, Focused, Functional

24.5” FHD, 220Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG, AMD FreeSync, DisplayHDR400, built-in speakers

Ideal for : AAA gamers seeking high-speed performance in compact form

27” FHD, 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG, AMD FreeSync, DisplayHDR400, built-in speakers

Ideal for : Versatile gamers looking for smooth AAA gameplay with comfort

27” QHD, 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG, AMD FreeSync, DisplayHDR400, USB-C

Ideal for : Gamers seeking clarity but also need smooth visuals

27” 4K UHD, 165Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, DisplayHDR 400, eARC with 7.1ch

Ideal for: High-end console and PC gamers wanting uncompromising visuals and sound

Comfort Meets Competitive Edge

All models feature BenQ Eye-Care™ Technology, ensuring long-hour viewing comfort without sacrificing performance. Color Shuttle allows gamers to upload or download professional-grade game color profiles—making community-driven optimization easier than ever.

Availability and Pricing

The new MOBIUZ monitor range is available from end of May 2025 via Amazon, Flipkart, and BenQ eStore.

Model Price (INR) EX251 ₹15,750 EX271 ₹16,998 EX271Q ₹27,500 EX271U ₹49,998

