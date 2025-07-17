BenQ Launches the ZOWIE XL2586X+ monitor – 600Hz of Pure Competitive Speed

- Advertisement -

ZOWIE, BenQ’s eSports-centric brand, recently unveiled the XL2586X+ – a next-gen display engineered for the fast-paced demands of FPS players who know that in high-stakes gaming, motion clarity, speed, and precision are everything.

With a groundbreaking 600Hz refresh rate, enhanced Fast-TN responsiveness, and the latest DyAc 2 motion clarity technology, ZOWIE’s newest XL-X+ Series monitor redefines what it means to be ready for tournament-level performance.

Elevating Competitive Play with Every Detail

ZOWIE has always focused on what matters most to professional gamers: no-frills performance, smooth visuals under pressure, and tools that respond like instinct. Every feature in the XL2586X+ is purpose-built—not for casual use, but for the few who demand peak competitive readiness every time they log in.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia

“The XL2586X+ represents ZOWIE’s commitment to supporting eSports athletes with display technology that delivers real-world impact, not just spec-sheet hype,” said Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia. “From 600Hz refresh rate to DyAc 2, it’s a tool designed to elevate decision-making, speed, and focus in FPS environments.”

Why the XL2586X+ is a Game-Changer for FPS Players

● 600Hz Refresh Rate: Ultra-Smooth Reaction Time

An evolution beyond 540Hz, the XL2586X+ ensures hyper-fluid transitions and critical visual feedback without overclocking—giving players a true edge in tracking enemies and managing recoil.

● Fast-TN Panel with Enhanced Clarity

Optimized for speed and visibility, the new Fast-TN panel reduces ghosting due to a faster liquid crystal response that improves conductivity. It also includes a vivid color film which delivers a 35% improvement in color performance compared to conventional TN panels, making enemies pop without the usual TN panel washout.

● DyAc 2 Technology: See Clearly, React Instantly

The newest version of ZOWIE’s proprietary motion blur reduction tech now uses dual backlights for improved precision and motion clarity, minimizing visual noise and helping eyes adapt faster.

● Auto Game Mode: Play, Switch, Repeat—No Manual Tweaking

Through XL Setting to Share™, Auto Game Mode adjusts display profiles automatically across displayed content — removing the need to configure color and brightness each time you switch between content.

● Ergonomics That Stay Locked In

The monitor’s industrial-grade bearing-based height adjustment lets players find the perfect position quickly, with precision that holds—whether at home or on stage.

Price & Availability

The ZOWIE XL2586X+ is available at a launch price of ₹94,990 through Amazon India, the ZOWIE India E-store, and select gaming retailers.

