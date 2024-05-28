BenQ Launches SW242Q Monitor – A High-Precision Color Powerhouse for Photographers and Videographers, Redefining Creative Workflows

- Advertisement -

BenQ, a leader in display technology solutions, has unveiled the SW242Q monitor, meticulously designed to meet the stringent color accuracy and precision demands of professional photographers, videographers, and creative artists. This cutting-edge 24.1-inch 2K display merges BenQ’s industry-leading color management innovations with a host of user-friendly features, empowering creative professionals to realize their artistic visions with true-to-life fidelity from concept to final output.

The SW242Q harnesses BenQ’s proprietary AQCOLOR technology to achieve an impressive 99% Adobe RGB, 98% DCI-P3, and 100% sRGB color gamut coverage. Its 16-bit 3D LUT, ΔE ≤ 1.5 color accuracy, and Calman Verified certification ensure the industry-standard color precision that creative professionals depend on. The monitor’s anti-glare, finely coated panel enables accurate soft-proofing, allowing photographers to preview printed colors faithfully on-screen before final printing.

To ensure color accuracy, BenQ’s third-generation Uniformity Technology precisely calibrates color and brightness across hundreds of screen zones, ensuring flawless consistency from corner to corner. The monitor’s HDR10 support and compatibility with various video formats such as 4:4:4, 4:2:2, and 4:2:0, along with compatibility with AJA and Blackmagic SDI devices, cater to the sophisticated needs of professional videographers.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia.

“The SW242Q monitor is an expression of BenQ’s dedication to empowering creative professionals with cutting-edge solutions, “stated Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia. “With its outstanding color accuracy, anti-glare panel, and efficient hardware calibration through Palette Master Ultimate, this monitor will not only enhance creative workflows but also ensure industry-leading results.”

Key Features:

● 24.1-inch 2K IPS Panel: Provides a resolution of 2560 x 1600 with a 16:10 aspect ratio and wide viewing angles, delivering sharp and vibrant images ideal for detailed work.

● Proprietary AQCOLOR Technology: Ensures exceptional color accuracy with 99% Adobe RGB, 98% DCI-P3, and 100% sRGB coverage, catering to the color-critical needs of creative professionals.

● 16-bit 3D LUT and ΔE ≤ 1.5 Color Accuracy: Offers precise color calibration and consistency, verified by Calman certification, ensuring industry-standard results.

● Anti-glare, Fine-coated Panel: Minimizes reflections and allows accurate on-screen soft-proofing, enabling photographers to preview printed colors faithfully.

● 3rd-generation Uniformity Technology: Ensures flawless color and brightness consistency across the entire screen, enhancing the accuracy of visual content.

● HDR10 Support: Provides high dynamic range for richer color and contrast, compatible with various video formats including 4:4:4, 4:2:2, and 4:2:0.

● SDI Connectivity: Integrates seamlessly with AJA and Blackmagic SDI to HDMI devices, meeting the connectivity requirements of professional videographers.

● Hardware Calibration: Utilizes the new Palette Master Ultimate software for precise and efficient color calibration, maintaining color accuracy over time.

● Paper Color Sync: Facilitates seamless color matching from on-screen display to print, ensuring that printed output matches the on-screen preview.

● USB-C with 90W Power Delivery: Supports video, audio, data transfer, and device charging through a single cable, simplifying the workspace setup.

The SW242Q’s design seamlessly integrates several user-centric features, such as a leatherette base for securely placing cameras and lenses, an easy-carry handle for portability, improved cable management for a tidy workspace, and a 5-way navigation key with a dedicated information button for efficient color evaluation during retouching.

Price and Availability

The BenQ SW242Q monitor is priced at Rs. 38,500 and is available for purchase at the BenQ India E-store, Amazon India and leading photography retail outlets across India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BenQ

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429