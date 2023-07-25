BenQ Launches State of the art 4LED 4K Smart Projector W4000i To Deliver Immersive, Theatre-Like Movie Experience at Home

- Advertisement - -

BenQ is launching the W4000i 4LED 4K Home Cinema Projector, an innovation in home entertainment. This projector is designed to provide unprecedented levels of cinematic quality in various at-home settings. It features BenQ’s proprietary 100% DCI-P3 Cinematic Color and HDR-PRO technologies, ensuring true 4K image quality with precise HDR color accuracy. The W4000i offers greater detail in both bright and dark scenes, creating an unparalleled 4K HDR enjoyment experience. Additionally, it comes equipped with Android TV which is Google certified. The projector is preinstalled with popular streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime and grants full access to the Google Play Store.

The W4000i projector delivers a luxurious true 4K HDR experience, thanks to its utilization of CinematicColorTechnology. This technology enables the projector to achieve a super-wide 100% DCI-P3 color space and contrast quality, ensuring exceptional color accuracy. With over 8.3 million razor-sharp pixels, this projector creates unforgettable viewing experiences that leave a strong impression on audiences. Its 4LED 4K Ultra HD resolution and advanced HDR capabilities redefine the possibilities of home entertainment.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia said, “We are thrilled to introduce the W4000i projector, a true game-changer in home cinema technology. At BenQ, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of visual display solutions, and the W4000i is a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing our customers with the best possible experiences. Our team has worked tirelessly to create a product that not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our discerning customers. With the W4000i projector, we aim to redefine home entertainment and bring the magic of the big screen directly to our customers’ living rooms. We are confident that this latest addition to our product line will be a game-changer in the industry.”

Key Highlights

Remarkable Brightness and Wide Color Range: The W4000i delivers vibrant visuals with its impressive 3200 ANSI lumens brightness and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, ensuring accurate and vibrant colors in any lighting condition.

The W4000i delivers vibrant visuals with its impressive brightness and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage, ensuring accurate and vibrant colors in any lighting condition. Exceptional Resolution: The W4000i’s True 4K resolution presents movies with exceptional clarity, capturing every subtle detail for an immersive viewing experience.

The W4000i’s True 4K resolution presents movies with exceptional clarity, capturing every subtle detail for an immersive viewing experience. Efficient LED Light Source: The W4000i utilizes an efficient 4LED light source (RGBB), providing faster start-up times, longer lifespan, and reduced maintenance compared to traditional lamps. The Smart Eco mode adjusts brightness intelligently, saving energy and extending the LED life up to 30,000 hours.

The W4000i utilizes an efficient 4LED light source (RGBB), providing faster start-up times, longer lifespan, and reduced maintenance compared to traditional lamps. The Smart Eco mode adjusts brightness intelligently, saving energy and extending the LED life up to 30,000 hours. HDR-PRO with HDR10+ for Perfect Details in Dark and Bright Areas: BenQ’s HDR-PRO technology with Local Contrast Enhancer enhances dynamic contrast in HDR10+ and HLG modes, delivering lifelike colors and exceptional detail in both bright and dark areas. The W4000i projector fulfills all resolution, color gamut, and dynamic range requirements, ensuring spectacular 4K HDR experiences with cinematic color accuracy and incredible detail reproduction.

BenQ’s HDR-PRO technology with Local Contrast Enhancer enhances dynamic contrast in HDR10+ and HLG modes, delivering lifelike colors and exceptional detail in both bright and dark areas. The W4000i projector fulfills all resolution, color gamut, and dynamic range requirements, ensuring spectacular 4K HDR experiences with cinematic color accuracy and incredible detail reproduction. Cinematic Modes and Color Temperature Tuning: The W4000i offers customizable picture modes like Filmmaker Mode and Cinema Mode, providing accurate colors and an authentic movie-going experience. BenQ’s color temperature tuning with 11 white balance controls further enhances visual accuracy and elevates the overall viewing experience.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

MRP – INR 4,00,000.

Offline Channels –All leading Retail Home AV BenQ SI Partners.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.