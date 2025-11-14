BenQ Launches ScreenBar Halo 2 in India, A Smarter Light for Smarter Workspaces

- Advertisement -

BenQ, the pioneer of monitor lighting solutions, announced the launch of the ScreenBar® Halo 2 in India, its next-generation flagship monitor light engineered to deliver optimal eye comfort, intelligent control, and refined design for professionals, creators, and gamers working in dim or variable lighting environments. Developed over four years of research and user testing, the ScreenBar® Halo 2 enhances workspace illumination with a powerful dual-light system and a newly introduced triple-curvature backlight design, offering 423% wider coverage than its predecessor. The result is a balanced lighting environment that reduces contrast between the monitor and its surroundings, preventing visual fatigue and maintaining comfort and focus during long hours of work.

Traditional desk lamps often create glare, reflections, and uneven lighting. The ScreenBar® Halo 2 addresses these challenges through BenQ’s exclusive ASYM-Light™ optical technology, which uses an 18° asymmetrical cut-off angle to direct light onto the desk instead of the screen, completely eliminating glare and preventing direct light from reaching the eyes. Its development was informed by a study conducted in collaboration with National Taiwan University of Science and Technology, which demonstrated that maintaining balanced ambient light around a screen significantly improves eye comfort. Backed by ANSI standards, the optimal luminance ratio of no more than 3:1 between the screen and its surroundings is a core element of the ScreenBar® Halo 2’s design philosophy.

Mr. JC Pan, Chief Product Designer at BenQ Smart Lighting

“We know professionals demand precision in lighting,” said Mr. JC Pan, Chief Product Designer at BenQ Smart Lighting. “That’s why we’ve re-engineered the controller, making it intuitive and precise. The anti-fingerprint coated wireless control dial lets users smoothly adjust brightness (0–100%) and color temperature (2700K–6500K), perfect for color grading, content creation, or late-night work.” The mounting system has also been completely redesigned. Inspired by the gravity-based mechanism of the ScreenBar Pro, the new zinc-alloy clamp supports a wide variety of monitors, from ultra-thin to curved, without causing damage. “It rests gently on the screen instead of clipping on, making it far more screen-friendly,” added Judy Yang, Lead Mechanical Engineer at BenQ Smart Lighting.

The ScreenBar® Halo 2 comes equipped with a host of smart features, including motion detection that automatically turns the light on when the user returns to the desk and powers it down after inactivity to conserve energy, auto-dimming that adapts brightness to surrounding light conditions, and memory settings that retain personalized lighting preferences. These intelligent features ensure an effortless and energy-efficient experience that adjusts naturally to each user’s workflow and environment.

Co-designed with MINIMAL Design, founded by former Nike Global Creative Director Scott Wilson, the ScreenBar® Halo 2 features a refined metallic finish and minimal silhouette that blend seamlessly into modern workspaces. Every detail has been crafted to merge functionality with sophistication, complementing BenQ’s professional monitor lineup PD, RD, MOBIUZ, and MA series to create an elevated, cohesive setup.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia

“At BenQ, great technology should enhance human experience,” said Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia. “The ScreenBar Halo 2 combines intelligent engineering, elegant design, and smart automation to make modern workspaces healthier, more productive, and visually inspiring.”

The BenQ ScreenBar® Halo 2 is now available across the BenQ India E-Store, Amazon India, and select retail partners at a price of INR 17,490.

Light that listens. Design that inspires.

Upgrade your desk with the ScreenBar Halo 2 today and experience a new dimension of comfort and clarity.

