BenQ launches RP05, India’s most powerful interactive display with gen AI capabilities for every future-ready classroom

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BenQ, the globally renowned human technology and solutions provider, announced the India launch of the BenQ Board Pro RP05, an interactive display built to take India’s AI classrooms ambitions to the next level. Supported by BenQ’s robust hardware and the display is available in three sizes – 65″, 75″ and 86″.

The RP05 is powered by the 10 trillion operations per second (TOPS) Neural Processing Unit (NPU), making it the most powerful NPU in any large-format interactive display in India with an ETHZ AI score of ~430, the highest in this segment. The NPU enables generative AI without active internet, which means that everything happens on the board. This way, educators can plan their lessons easily without any cloud dependency or slowdowns that are associated with other displays in the market that still run on 4-6 TOPs NPUs. The display runs on the MediaTek Genio 720 chipset, which is the world’s most advanced IoT (Internet of Things) chipset – with 16GB DDR5X RAM, 256GB storage, and all updates over the air.

BenQ AI: Built for the Indian classroom

BenQ AI covers the full range of what a teacher needs to plan their classes. The star of the show is AI Lesson that instantly generates plans and teaching outlines. There’s also AI Quiz to auto-create quizzes and practice questions. BenQ’s Ask AI puts a conversational interface on the screen so teachers and students can raise a question and get an immediate answer without leaving the current app. Camera Gesture reads hand gestures through the board’s integrated camera, letting a teacher move slides and navigate content from anywhere in the room. To support it all, Lasso Search lets a teacher draw a circle around any image or word on screen for relevant information.

EZWrite 6.0, BenQ’s integrated whiteboard platform, adds further AI depth. EZMath converts handwritten equations and diagrams into clean digital content and performs calculations on the board. One-tap translation works across 59 languages, and AI Text-to-Speech converts any on-screen text into natural-sounding speech. Wireless screen sharing through InstaShare 2 includes AI Guardian, which scans images and videos from student devices in real time and blocks inappropriate content before it reaches the display. BenQ AI never stores or collects personal data; information is used only when a tool is actively called.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia

“Indian classrooms have waited long enough for an interactive board that improves the multi-tasking abilities of teachers. RP05 does this by preventing any slowdowns as it has the lowest power consumption in this segment. Teachers, then, can focus on the most important activity in a classroom – teaching. Basically, we’re bringing our best tech to Indian classrooms and helping educators, and in turn, students in new ways,” said Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia.

Hardware and health

The RP05 carries a 70W audio system with two 25W speakers and a 20W subwoofer, an eight-microphone array, and support for 50 simultaneous touch points on both Android and Windows. Connectivity spans USB-C 3.0 with 100W Power Delivery, HDMI 2.0 inputs and outputs, and a Duo Screen output for extending to a second display.

BenQ’s ClassroomCare® suite covers health across the full school day. The RP05 holds Eyesafe® 3.0 certification for blue light management alongside RPF® 60 and CPF® 50 panel filter ratings. The display surface and accessories carry TUV and SIAA germ-resistant certification, effective against 99.9% of common germs. An integrated air quality sensor monitors CO2, PM2.5 and TVOC levels in real time.

Security and management

Google EDLA certification mandates Google Play Protect® on every device, continuously scanning installed applications for malware. Android 15 gives IT administrators granular control over camera, microphone, and file access at device level. For multi-campus institutions, BenQ’s Device Management System handles remote control, firmware updates, and usage analytics from a single dashboard, while the Account Management System lets teachers log in via QR code and restore personal settings on any board instantly.

Price and Availability in India

The BenQ Board RP05 is available in 65″ (RP6505), 75″ (RP7505) and 86″ (RP8605) across India from 25th June 2026, with prices starting at ₹2,00,000 (MOP, inclusive of taxes).

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BenQ

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