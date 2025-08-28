BenQ Launches PV3200U – A Professional 32-inch 4K Monitor to Empowering Video Content Creators

- Advertisement -

BenQ, a global innovator in professional display technology, has introduced the PV3200U, a 32-inch 4K UHD monitor designed to meet the demands of modern video creators, editors, and YouTubers. With precise color calibration, integrated 2.1-channel audio, and seamless Mac and Windows compatibility, the PV3200U addresses common post-production challenges in a single, studio-ready display.

Built for creators who juggle solo edits, small-team collaborations, or YouTube channel content, the PV3200U ensures what you see and hear during editing is what your audience will experience post-upload. Its 3840 x 2160 resolution offers expansive visual clarity, while BenQ’s AQCOLOR Technology delivers 95% P3, 100% Rec.709, and 100% sRGB color coverage with Delta E ≤ 2 factory calibration for trustworthy, out-of-the-box color accuracy.

Beyond visuals, the PV3200U is equipped with a powerful 2.1-channel audio system, comprising dual 2W speakers and a 5W sub-woofer. Designed with 6 audio Modes and frequency separation, it reproduces clean vocals and true-to-source audio, allowing editors to monitor soundtracks without relying solely on headphones.

For modern workflows, a single USB-C connection supports 4K video, data transfer, and 65W power delivery, reducing desk clutter. The monitor also includes M-book Mode, ICCsync, and a wireless Hotkey Puck for fast profile switching and intuitive control. With an ergonomic stand supporting tilt, pivot, swivel, and height adjustments, the PV3200U adapts to any editing setup.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia

“India’s creator economy is growing rapidly, with more video professionals, independent editors, and YouTubers emerging from every corner of the country,” said Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India. “The PV3200U is our answer to their evolving needs—offering color you can trust, audio you can edit with, and seamless integration across Mac and PC ecosystems.”

Key features at a glance –

Size: 32″

Display: 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), 16:9 Aspect Ratio

Color Accuracy: 95% P3, 100% Rec.709 & sRGB, Delta E ≤ 2

Audio: Built-in 2.1ch Sound (2W x2 + 5W Woofer), 6 Audio Modes

Connectivity: USB-C (65W PD), HDMI, DisplayPort

Features: M-book Mode, ICCsync, Wireless Hotkey Puck, Ergonomic Stand

Pricing and Availability

The BenQ PV3200U is priced at Rs. 59,000 and is now available in India via the BenQ e-Store, Amazon India, and leading electronic and IT retailers across the country.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BenQ

