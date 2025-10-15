BenQ Launches PD2770U at Broadcast India with Built-in Calibration, Delivering Effortless Color Accuracy and Consistency for Studios and Creators

- Advertisement -

BenQ, a global innovator in professional visual display technology, unveiled the PD2770U, a 27-inch 4K professional monitor and BenQ’s first-ever model with a built-in color calibrator. Designed for modern studios, post-production teams, and independent creators, the PD2770U makes true-to-life color accuracy and studio-wide consistency more accessible than ever before. Unveiling the monitor at the premier tradeshow for the broadcast, media, and entertainment industry (October 14th – 16th), BenQ cemented its commitment to the Indian market by selecting it as the first country globally for this strategic product launch.

“Until now, achieving professional-grade color accuracy required expensive hardware calibrators and time-consuming setup,” said Mr. Rajeev Singh, MD BenQ India. “With the PD2770U, we’ve built the calibration engine directly into the display — giving small studios and creators the same mastering-level color precision used by major production houses, in a single, accessible device.”

Professional Accuracy, Now Built In

At the heart of the PD2770U is BenQ’s pioneering Built-in Calibration System, powered by Light-Adaptive Calibration that automatically fine-tunes color accuracy based on studio lighting conditions. This ensures long-term stability without external tools or additional setup. The monitor covers 99% Adobe RGB, 99% DCI-P3, and 100% Rec.709 color spaces, delivering vibrant, accurate, and consistent visuals for post-production, design, and broadcast workflows.

Certified by Pantone Validated, Pantone SkinTone, and Calman Verified, the PD2770U guarantees that what creators see on-screen will precisely match across print, web, and video outputs — a critical advantage for color-dependent studios.

Centralized Control for Team Consistency

For studios managing multiple workstations, the PD2770U’s RJ45 LAN port and DMS Local software enable centralized control and calibration synchronization across multiple units. This allows creative teams to ensure uniform visual output and eliminate inconsistencies across editing or color grading stations — saving hours of rework and achieving team-wide visual alignment effortlessly.

Designed for Creative Focus

Built for demanding studio environments, the PD2770U features a Nano Matte Panel that minimizes glare and reflections, paired with a magnetic shading hood for distraction-free color evaluation. BenQ’s latest Display Pilot 2 software enhances workflow efficiency through features like ICCsync, desktop partitioning, and one-click color mode switching. The Hotkey Puck G3 controller further improves productivity with quick tactile access to key display functions.

The New Standard for Studio-Grade Precision

The BenQ PD2770U brings professional-grade color calibration and centralized management tools within reach of small studios and creators. By integrating advanced calibration hardware directly into the display, BenQ ensures that every workstation delivers mastering-level precision, accuracy, and consistency — without the traditional complexity or cost barriers.

The PD2770U will be available November onwards across leading Broadcast & Photography Retail Outlets, BenQ India Official website.

