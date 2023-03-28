BenQ Launches New PD UA Series Monitors for Pro Designers with AQ Color Technology

- Advertisement - -

BenQ, a leading provider of advanced display technology solutions, has launched its newest line of professional monitors, the BenQ PD UA Series. DesignVue UA series designer monitors are designed to be the ultimate tool for creative professionals who demand the highest performance and functionality in their work.

The PD Ergo Arm Designer is a 4K (3840×2160) IPS monitor with 99% sRGB & Rec 709 and 95% P3. The monitor has a new Ergo Arm that supports swivel, height adjustment, pivoting, tilting, and amazing cable management inside the arm. Its features enhance productivity for pro designers and photo video editors, providing 90W Power Delivery through Type-C connectivity.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ South Asia

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ South Asia, said “Catering to the evolving demands of creative professionals, the BenQ PD UA Series monitors have been designed to offer unparalleled color accuracy and image quality. These monitors are a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge display technology solutions that meet the needs of professional designers. With advanced features such as KVM Switch, Dual View, PIB/PBP, CAD/CAM & Animation mode, these monitors are the ultimate choice for professionals who demand the best quality and performance.”

The BenQ PD UA Series monitors are Calman Verified, Pantone & Skintone validated which boast exceptional photo and video color quality while editing and innovative features to enhance the user experience. With USB-C connectivity, users can enjoy seamless data transfer and device charging. The Dual View function allows for the display of multiple windows or applications side by side, boosting productivity. The Hotkey Puck provides quick and easy access to frequently used settings, streamlining the user interface. Furthermore, the monitors are equipped with Eye-care technology, reducing eyestrain during extended use, thus ensuring comfort during prolonged usage. These features make the BenQ PD UA Series monitors the ultimate choice for professionals seeking the highest standards in quality and performance.

