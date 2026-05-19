BenQ Launches MOBIUZ EX321UZ – India ’s only 4th Gen Tandem QD-OLED Gaming Monitor

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BenQ India announced the launch of the all-new MOBIUZ EX321UZ, a premium 31.5-inch 4th Gen QD-OLED gaming monitor engineered for gamers, content creators, and entertainment enthusiasts who demand cinematic visuals and ultra-smooth performance.

Positioned as the World’s First Game Art Monitor, the EX321UZ introduces BenQ’s next-generation visual technologies designed specifically for modern AAA and open-world gaming experiences. Powered by a cutting-edge 4th Generation QD-OLED panel with an advanced 5-Layer Tandem structure, the MOBIUZ EX321UZ delivers exceptional brightness, deeper blacks, and enhanced color purity for a truly next-generation visual experience. This new panel architecture improves light efficiency and durability while maintaining the ultra-fast response and infinite contrast OLED technology is known for. Combined with Quantum Dot color enhancement, the EX321UZ produces richer, more lifelike visuals with improved HDR performance, making every environment — from dark fantasy worlds to vibrant sci-fi landscapes — look stunningly immersive and true to the original game art vision.

The EX321UZ combines a 4K UHD (3840×2160) resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and an ultra-fast 0.03ms GtG response time, enabling fluid gameplay with razor-sharp clarity and near-instant responsiveness. Designed for both immersive story-driven games and high-performance gaming, the monitor supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and next-generation connectivity including DisplayPort 2.1a UHBR20 (80Gbps) and HDMI 2.1 with eARC support.

A major highlight of the EX321UZ is BenQ’s revolutionary Smart Game Art technology — an AI-powered colour optimization system trained on AAA game art databases. Through BenQ’s Color Shuttle software, the monitor intelligently detects game art styles and automatically applies optimized visual settings for genres ranging from realistic RPGs to anime-inspired worlds. The platform also offers access to over 120 custom colour profiles tailored for different AAA titles.

Additionally, the MOBIUZ EX321UZ introduces several premium engineering upgrades designed to improve both long-term durability and real-world OLED gaming performance. The monitor features an Advanced Thermal Design paired with BenQ’s proprietary Brightness Flow technology, enabling more stable brightness performance and efficient heat dissipation during extended gaming sessions. With support for DisplayPort 2.1a (UHBR20 80Gbps), the EX321UZ is fully equipped for next-generation high-bandwidth gaming, delivering uncompressed 4K visuals at ultra-high refresh rates with enhanced signal stability. BenQ has also incorporated a newly developed Reinforced Surface coating that enhances perceived black depth by up to 40%, while offering 3H hardness and up to 2.5x greater scratch resistance for improved panel protection and premium visual clarity. Backed by a comprehensive 3-Year OLED Warranty including burn-in, the EX321UZ is engineered to deliver lasting performance, visual consistency, and peace of mind for gamers and creators alike.

The monitor further enhances immersion with BenQ-exclusive technologies including:

Spectral Color Refinement for ultra-smooth colour gradation and reduced colour banding

for ultra-smooth colour gradation and reduced colour banding High Pixel Contrast for enhanced shadow and highlight detail

for enhanced shadow and highlight detail 99% DCI-P3 colour gamut with Delta E < 2 for studio-grade colour accuracy

for studio-grade colour accuracy VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification for exceptional HDR performance

certification for exceptional HDR performance Graphene Film OLED Protection backed by a comprehensive warranty

Built to seamlessly integrate into modern gaming and creator setups, the EX321UZ also includes:

USB-C with 90W Power Delivery

Smart KVM functionality

Integrated remote controller

eARC support for premium soundbar connectivity

Ergonomic height, tilt, and swivel adjustments

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director – BenQ India and South Asia

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director – BenQ India and South Asia said, “Today’s gamers are not just chasing performance – they’re seeking immersive worlds, cinematic storytelling, and artistic depth. The MOBIUZ EX321UZ is designed to bridge gaming performance with visual artistry, delivering a truly next-generation experience powered by BenQ’s Smart Game Art ecosystem.”

Key Specifications – BenQ MOBIUZ EX321UZ

31.5” 4K UHD 3840×2160

4th Gen Tandem QD-OLED Panel

240Hz Refresh Rate

0.03ms GtG Response Time

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro

99% DCI-P3 Colour Gamut

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500

DP 2.1a (80Gbps)

HDMI 2.1 with eARC

USB-C with 90W PD

Smart KVM

Remote Controller Included

Price and Availability in India

The BenQ MOBIUZ EX321UZ will be available across leading online and offline channels in India starting 19th May 2026, at a special launch price of ₹1,28,998.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BenQ

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