BenQ Launches MOBIUZ EX271QZ in India – 27″ QHD 500Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor Designed for Fluid Precision and Cinematic Immersion

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BenQ India announced the launch of the MOBIUZ EX271QZ, a next-generation 27-inch QHD 500Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor, engineered to deliver ultra-fast responsiveness alongside creator-intended visual storytelling. Designed for immersive gamers, console players, and high-performance PC enthusiasts, the EX271QZ will be available across leading online and retail platforms at an MRP of ₹84,998.

With its cutting-edge QD-OLED panel, ultra-smooth 500Hz refresh rate, and BenQ’s exclusive Game Art Color Profiles, the EX271QZ represents a shift from traditional speed-only gaming displays toward monitors that faithfully reproduce the artistic vision of modern games.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia

“Today’s gamers want both fluid clarity and cinematic immersion. With the EX271QZ, we’ve reimagined what a gaming monitor can deliver — not just speed, but emotion, depth, and realism exactly as creators intended,” said Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia.

Built for the Next Generation of Gaming Experiences

The EX271QZ introduces BenQ’s proprietary Game Art Color Profiles, replacing traditional genre-based presets with Fantasy, Sci-Fi, and Realistic visual tuning modes. These profiles enhance textures, lighting, and atmosphere to match each game’s artistic DNA rather than applying generic color adjustments.

Complementing this approach is Spectral Color Refinement, it is BenQ’s advanced spectrum-based color tuning technology. Unlike conventional point-based adjustments that target isolated color values, Spectral Color Refinement analyzes the entire visible spectrum to create a more balanced and expressive color output.

By mapping the relationships between hues, saturation, and brightness across the full color range, it ensures that no single color is overemphasized or lost. This holistic approach delivers natural skin tones, richer midtones, and more nuanced highlights, staying true to the creator’s artistic vision.

Ultra-Smooth Motion with 500Hz Precision

Powered by a 500Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time, the EX271QZ delivers:

Sharper motion clarity during high-speed gameplay

Reduced motion blur for competitive FPS titles

Improved tracking accuracy in fast camera movement scenarios

The higher temporal resolution also enhances cinematic gameplay sequences and open-world exploration by minimizing micro-stutter and improving visual continuity.

True QD-OLED Visual Fidelity with HDR Performance

The EX271QZ’s QD-OLED panel enables pixel-level lighting control for:

True 0-nit blacks and effectively infinite contrast

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification

99% DCI-P3 color coverage

Peak HDR brightness up to 1000 nits

Together, these capabilities deliver deeper shadows, brighter highlights, and more lifelike scene depth for both gaming and cinematic content.

AI-Driven Contrast Enhancement with High Pixel Contrast

BenQ’s High Pixel Contrast technology dynamically adjusts local contrast in real time to reveal hidden shadow detail without sacrificing highlight brightness. This ensures optimal visibility in dark environments common in AAA titles while maintaining realistic image balance.

Smart Color Personalization with Color Shuttle

Color Shuttle is BenQ’s cross-platform color management and profile distribution platform, created specifically for gamers who deeply care about colors.

Designed for Complete Entertainment Setups

To support cinematic gaming environments, the EX271QZ includes:

HDMI 2.1 connectivity with eARC support

Lossless multi-channel audio compatibility (Dolby Atmos / DTS:X)

Soundbar-friendly stand design for cleaner desktop integration

Advanced OLED Protection for Long-Term Reliability

BenQ integrates a comprehensive OLED protection suite including:

Graphene thermal film cooling

Pixel Refresh maintenance system

Idle Dimmer brightness control

Logo Dimming for static UI protection

Pixel Shift burn-in prevention technology

These features operate automatically in the background to preserve panel performance over time.

Price and Availability in India

The BenQ MOBIUZ EX271QZ will be available in India starting April 25, 2026, at an MRP of ₹84,998 via leading e-commerce platforms and authorized retail partners nationwide.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BenQ

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