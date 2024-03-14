BenQ Launches its Flagship Home Cinema Projector W5800

- Advertisement -

BenQ launched the W5800 Home Cinema Projector, setting a new benchmark for Cinephiles. The W5800 is designed to transform your Home AV experience, delivering True 4K UHD clarity, exceptional colour fidelity with 100% DCI-P3 coverage, powered by a Blue Core Laser light source.

The W5800 comes with 2600 ANSI Lumens brightness; delivering bright and bold images. W5800 sets a new gold standard by delivering 1700 ANSI Lumens brightness in 100% DCI-P3 in Cinema Mode. Utilizing an All-Glass Lens system featuring 14-element 7-group coated with low dispersion materials, the W5800 has superior transparency to greatly reduce color difference fully displaying 4K image clarity.

The W5800 combines BenQ’s HDR-PRO technology with comprehensive colour temperature tuning, Dynamic Black Technology and Delta E <1 calibration to ensure perfect balance in both dark and bright scenes. Further, features like the Filmmakers mode have been crafted for those who want to experience their content just like how the creators envisioned. The Blue Core Laser technology in the W5800 is designed to outlast most traditional projector lamps, offering superior image quality, brightness and performance that lasts up to 25,000 hours.

The projector fits perfectly into any installation sites with its easy adjustment tools such as 1.6x Motorized zoom lens, 2D lens shift and Corner Fit. The ARC/eARC support on the Projector ensures seamless connectivity for external audio devices. The W5800 is also compatible with external Anamorphic lens for true cinemascope (2.35:1) widescreen experience

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia shared his thoughts on the occasion, stating, “We are excited to introduce the W5800, a landmark achievement in home cinema technology. At BenQ, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of visual excellence, and the W5800 embodies our continuous effort to deliver unmatched viewing experiences. Our team has gone above and beyond to meet the high standards of our sophisticated audience. With the W5800 Home Cinema Projector, we aim to revolutionize home viewing, bringing the magic of cinema into our customers’ living spaces. We believe this new addition will set a new standard in the industry.”

Key Features at a Glance:

4K UHD Resolution: Delivers 3840 x 2160 pixels for ultra-high-definition clarity.

Delivers 3840 x 2160 pixels for ultra-high-definition clarity. High Contrast: Achieves a 2,000,000:1 ratio with Dynamic Black, enhancing visual depth.

Achieves a 2,000,000:1 ratio with Dynamic Black, enhancing visual depth. Bright and Colorful: Projects up to 2600 ANSI lumens, with 1700 lumens in 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy for true cinematic experience.

Projects up to 2600 ANSI lumens, with 1700 lumens in 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy for true cinematic experience. 1.6X Motorized Zoom: The 1.6x optical motorized zoom enables flexible placement, preserving image quality without pixel decay or latency that can occur with digital zoom.

The 1.6x optical motorized zoom enables flexible placement, preserving image quality without pixel decay or latency that can occur with digital zoom. 2D Lens Shift: The ±50% vertical and ±21% horizontal lens shift provides perfectly straight edges without loss of resolution for more flexible installation.

The ±50% vertical and ±21% horizontal lens shift provides perfectly straight edges without loss of resolution for more flexible installation. Enhanced Connectivity: Supports ARC/eARC for lossless transmission of audio signals up to 7.1 channels and Dolby Atmos.

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

MRP – 6,50,000

Availability – The W5800 is going to be available at select Home AV System Integrators across India.

