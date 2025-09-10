BenQ Launches InstaShow VS25 and WDC15 at InfoComm India 2025 – Revolutionising Wireless Collaboration for Modern Workplaces

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

BenQ, a global innovator in professional display and collaboration technology, unveiled two advanced wireless collaboration solutions at InfoComm India 2025: the InstaShow VS25 wireless conferencing system and the InstaShow WDC15 wireless presentation system. The launch in India marks the first global rollout of these solutions, signifying the country’s critical role in BenQ’s worldwide expansion plans. These products address critical pain points in India’s rapidly evolving corporate sector, offering immediate, plug-and-play solutions for hybrid meetings and multi-presenter scenarios.

The InstaShow VS25 is a comprehensive wireless conferencing system designed for modern BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) and BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting) environments. Supporting up to 64 buttons total with 4 simultaneous presenters, the VS25 enables seamless integration with all major video conferencing platforms including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet. With Wi-Fi 6 technology and native support for AirPlay, ChromeCast, and Miracast, the VS25 allows teams to share content from any device – laptops, tablets, or smartphones – while maintaining crystal-clear 4K@60Hz resolution. Its touchback control feature enables presenters to annotate and control content directly from interactive displays, making it ideal for collaborative brainstorming sessions and hybrid meetings.

The InstaShow WDC15, optimised for larger presentation and training scenarios, supports up to 16 simultaneous presenters – a game-changer for boardrooms, training facilities, and collaborative workshops. Both models feature BenQ’s patented hardware-based wireless technology that requires zero software installation, no network configuration, and no IT support. Users simply plug in the button and tap to present, with enterprise-grade AES 256-bit encryption and CVSS 4.0 certification ensuring complete data security.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia

“Indian enterprises lose valuable time to technical difficulties in meetings, with studies showing up to 15 minutes wasted per meeting on connectivity issues,” said Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India. “The InstaShow VS25 and WDC15 eliminate these friction points entirely. The VS25 particularly addresses the hybrid meeting challenge; allowing in-room participants to share content wirelessly while maintaining seamless integration with remote attendees through any video conferencing platform. Both solutions work straight out of the box – no apps, no drivers, no IT configuration required. Moreover, we’re thrilled to be introducing these game-changing products to the world through India first, which speaks to our deep faith in the Indian market’s readiness for next-generation workplace solutions and its influence in shaping global collaboration trends.”

Both products directly support India’s digital transformation and hybrid work evolution. As Indian enterprises embrace flexible collaboration models post-pandemic, InstaShow enables truly democratic meetings where any participant can share content instantly, regardless of their device or technical expertise. The stable 40-metre transmission range and support for multiple operating systems ensure compatibility with existing infrastructure while future-proofing meeting rooms for evolving collaboration needs.

Key Features at a Glance

InstaShow VS25 (Wireless Conferencing):

Purpose: BYOD & BYOM wireless conferencing solution

Button Capacity: Supports up to 64 buttons total, 4 simultaneous presenters

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, AirPlay/ChromeCast/Miracast support

Resolution: Native 4K@60Hz with touchback control

Security: AES 128-bit encryption, WPA3 support, CVSS 4.0 certified

Integration: Seamless with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, and other platforms

Range: Up to 40 metres stable transmission

Driver-Free/App-Free

InstaShow WDC15 (Wireless Presentation):

Purpose: Multi-presenter wireless presentation system

Connections: Up to 16 simultaneous presenters

Resolution: Native 4K @ 30Hz with touchback support

Security: AES 128-bit encryption, WPA3 support, CVSS 4.0 certified

Compatibility: HDMI + USB Type-A, USB Type-C switchable interface

Range: Up to 15 metres stable transmission

Driver-Free/App-Free

Pricing and Availability

InstaShow VS25 priced at INR 199000 and WDC15 priced at INR 99000will be available through BenQ’s authorised partner network across India.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BenQ

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 79