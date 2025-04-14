BenQ Launches GV50 – The Ultimate Portable Projector for Comfort and Convenience

- Advertisement -

BenQ, a leading provider of advanced display technology solutions, unveils the GV50 Smart FHD Laser portable projector, designed with ultra-flexible projection angles and exceptional audio-visual features to provide the ultimate comfortable viewing experience on the 120” Screen, anywhere, anytime.

In the fast-paced urban lifestyle, moments of relaxation are increasingly vital amidst the demands of work and personal life. The GV50 smart laser portable projector meets this need by transforming any room into a cozy cinema. With Google TV and built-in Netflix, you get instant access to your favorite content.

As the new flagship portable model, the GV50 retains the 135° vertical projection flexibility of BenQ’s popular GV portable projector series while introducing significant upgrades in brightness, and onboard system capabilities featuring a Laser Light Source (up to 30,000hrs of Lifetime) for sharper details. Intelligent screen adaptation technologies, including auto-focus, auto 2D keystone correction, and obstacle avoidance, provide an easy/ effortless experience, regardless of room size or projection surface. It also comes with 150 minutes of video playtime or 280 minutes of Bluetooth music playback.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia

“The GV50 is thoughtfully crafted to complement modern lifestyles. It offers unmatched flexibility, enabling users to access high-quality content anytime, anywhere. GV50 is a gateway to immersive experience, perfectly suited to the way people engage with content today,” said Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India.

Key Features at the Glance:

Immerse Yourself in Cinema-Quality Viewing with 1080P Resolution, Laser Light Source and Powerful 18W 2.1ch Speakers

The GV50 delivers unparalleled audiovisual quality, top-notch service standards, and exceptional color accuracy. Equipped with BenQ CinematicColor and CinematicSound technologies, Rec. 709 color precision, HDR/HLG support, and a bright 500 ANSI lumens, it elevates the immersi experience to a whole new level.

GV50 is designed to project 120” Full HD 1080p visuals from anywhere. Living up to BenQ’s stellar reputation as a leading innovative projector brand, It also comes with a powerful In-built 18W Speaker System with extra bass for rich cinematic-audio experience

Unlimited Entertainment with Google TV and Built-In Netflix

Geared towards all-in-one entertainment, the GV50 comes preloaded with the latest Google TV and licensed Netflix, offering seamless streaming, along with a 22.4ms input lag for casual gaming. It features USB-C data transmission, DisplayPort output, and power delivery for mobile devices and Nintendo Switch. Besides, its integrated battery provides up to 150 minutes of video playtime or 280 minutes of Bluetooth music playback.

Project from Any Angle with a Versatile Base Design

The GV50 stands out for its purpose-driven features, designed to deliver an immersive experience, even in compact spaces without compromising space or convenience. Its omnidirectional angle versatility, two-stage tilt projection, digital zoom, and digital H/V lens shift combine to offer a hassle-free experience from any position.

Price and Availability

Exclusively available on the BenQ E-store & Amazon starting from April 22.

Pre-booking is now live! Enjoy a special launch price of ₹69,990 on pre-orders until April 22 — only on BenQ E-store & Amazon.

