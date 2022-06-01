BenQ launches GS50 – Full HD Smart Wireless Portable Splashproof and Drop protected Projector for Entertainment on the Go

- Advertisement -

BenQ, the No.1 Projector Brand in India, today announced the launch of its all-new projector GS50, the smart wireless portable projector with distinctive features like Full HD resolution, 2.1 – Channel Bluetooth Speakers with Extra Bass, Built-in Android TV, and a 2.5-hour built-in battery allowing customers to enjoy full-length feature films anytime anywhere. The GS50 is designed for the GenZ and millennials who are constantly on the go and are looking to bring video and audio content, wherever they go creating projection size up to 100 inches on any surface. It enables user to create high-quality video anywhere – be it tables, floors, walls or even ceilings. It doesn’t require any separate screen, all you have to do is just tilt it and enjoy big-screen moments anytime, anywhere, and change the way you enjoy content.

Engineered for lightweight durability, GS50 is ergonomically designed and despite its sleek form it has a powerful 30,000-hr long-life LED source and comes with an all in one easy-to-carry kit with flexible storage and partitions for your mobile, power bank, handheld game console, and more. A powerhouse of entertainment, GS50 offers versatile Cinema, Game, Sports, and Music Modes and is equipped with safety features like IPX2 splash water resistance and 2.3ft drop protection to preserve memories of family get-togethers with modern connected entertainment.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India, said, “BenQ is the No. 1 portable projector brand in India with over 50% market share as per Futuresource Consulting Report for Q1’22 and the launch of GS50 is to further cement BenQ’s position as the market leader and at the same time providing the best possible entertainment on the go beyond the limitations of space to our customers. The GS50 is an innovative addition to BenQ’s range of smart wireless portable projectors that complements the unique lifestyles of millennials and modern Indian families alike by providing meaningful all-in-one cinematic experiences by combining wireless Android TV streaming and powerful Bluetooth multichannel audio with high mobility and versatile connectivity.”

The GS50 offers endless content options and comes equipped with certified OTT platforms. It also allows mobile mirroring and casting features that are compatible with both Android and iOS mobile devices. The Android TV-enabled projector has a 3.5 mm audio port and can be connected to any external speakers.

The GS50 comes equipped with autofocus and 2D keystone features, offering breath-taking picture quality. 2D keystone allows the user to adjust the settings to adjust its screen to any flat surface at any angle, providing a perfectly proportional image every time. Autofocus lets the GS50 to automatically focus for a sharp, clear image up to 100-inch in seconds. Additionally, GS50 is also equipped with multiple connectivity options with an HDMI 2.0b port that supports HDCP 2.2, a USB Type-C port with DisplayPort Alt Mode, and a USB Type-A port.

BenQ’s GS50 will be exclusively available on Amazon at a special price of Rs. 79,990/- for a limited time period. The company offers complete peace of mind with a 2 Years warranty on the projector & 2 years or 2000 hours whichever is earlier on LED Lightsource.

