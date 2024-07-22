BenQ Launches Google EDLA Certified BenQ Board RE04 Series with Advanced Collaboration Features

- Advertisement -

BenQ India, a leading innovator of display solutions, has announced the launch of its next-generation interactive flat panel (IFP), the BenQ Board RE04 Series. This cutting-edge IFP is officially certified under the Google Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement (EDLA), making it one of the first fully integrated boards with Google Mobile Services (GMS) in India. The RE04 series is set to revolutionise collaborative spaces in education and corporate environments with its advanced features and Google integration.

Available in 65″, 75″, and 86″ models, the Google-certified BenQ Board RE04 series combines advanced touch technology with 4K UHD resolution, creating an immersive and interactive experience. The EDLA certification brings the power of Google’s suite of applications and APIs to corporates and educational institutions. With GMS support, the new BenQ IFPs seamlessly integrate Google services such as Google Drive, Maps, Meet, and YouTube. Google Workspace apps such as Docs, Sheets, and Slides can now be installed and utilised directly from Google Play. Emphasising the company’s commitment to local manufacturing, two models of the RE04 series, the RE04 and RE04N, are being manufactured in India, aligning with the ‘Make in India’ initiative and contributing to the country’s technological self-reliance.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director at BenQ India and South Asia

“The Google EDLA Certified BenQ Board RE04 Series represents BenQ’s commitment to innovation in the education and corporate sectors,” says Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director at BenQ India and South Asia. “By integrating Google Mobile Services into our interactive flat panels, we’re not just launching a product; we’re providing a tool that will enhance learning experiences and foster creativity in classrooms and boardrooms across India. Furthermore, with two models of the RE04 series being manufactured in India, we’re proud to contribute to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, combining global technology with local production. This integration not only enhances collaboration but also ensures a seamless and secure digital environment for work and education while supporting our country’s technological self-reliance.“

Moreover, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, BenQ India is proud to announce a partnership with the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL). BenQ will provide multiple newly-launched Google EDLA Certified BenQ Board RE04 Series IFPs and projectors to HIAL’s new campus, aiming to bridge the digital divide and provide cutting-edge educational tools to students in the Himalayan region.

Mr. Sonam Wangchuk, Founding Director of HIAL

Mr. Sonam Wangchuk, Founding Director of HIAL, expressed his enthusiasm, “BenQ’s contribution of these advanced interactive flat panels will significantly enhance our ability to provide quality education in Ladakh. This technology will open new avenues for our students, allowing them to connect with global resources and ideas.”

Ms. Gitanjali JB, Founder & CEO of HIAL

Ms. Gitanjali JB, Founder & CEO of HIAL, added, “The integration of Google EDLA Certified BenQ Board RE04 Series into our curriculum aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering learners. These interactive flat panels will create an immersive learning environment, fostering creativity and critical thinking among our students.”

The Google EDLA BenQ Board RE04 Series comes equipped with powerful tools like EZWrite 6, an innovative whiteboarding software, and InstaShare 2, a wireless screen sharing solution. EZWrite 6 enables corporates and educators to conduct engaging sessions and utilise specialised tools, while InstaShare 2 allows for seamless screen sharing and collaboration.

BenQ simplifies user and device management with the BenQ Account Management System (AMS) and the BenQ Device Management Solution (DMS), ensuring efficient remote control of BenQ Board settings. In addition to their collaboration features, the new BenQ Boards also offer health-focused features, such as a germ-resistant screen coating and flicker-free technology for eye care.

The Google EDLA Certified BenQ Board RE04 Series will be available from August 2024 with licensed BenQ distributors.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BenQ

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 100