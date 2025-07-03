BenQ Launches EW90U Series – Redefining Home Entertainment and Productivity with Studio-Grade Visuals and Sound

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

BenQ, a global leader in consumer display technology, unveiled its latest innovation—the EW90U Series Monitors—featuring EW2790U (27”) and EW3290U (32”) models. Designed for the evolved needs of today’s hybrid lifestyle, these monitors blend immersive 4K entertainment, cinematic audio, and intuitive functionality, making them the ideal centerpiece for home viewing, creative work, and casual gaming.

In an era where digital screens are central to both personal entertainment and professional pursuits, the EW90U Series answers a growing consumer demand: one display that can do it all—brilliantly.

Smarter Entertainment. Sharper Experience.

The EW90U Series boasts true 4K UHD resolution (3840×2160) with HDR10 support and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, delivering life-like visuals with deeper contrast and vibrant colours. Covering 95% DCI-P3 on EW2790U and an impressive 98% DCI-P3 on EW3290U, these monitors reproduce colours with exceptional fidelity—ideal for binge-watching, colour grading, or streaming your favourite content.

The EW90U series also features AI-Optimised Contrast, which intelligently enhances content in real-time based on ambient and on-screen visuals, ensuring every scene appears exactly as the creator intended, without constant manual adjustment.

Sound That Speaks Volumes

Unlike typical monitors that treat audio as an afterthought, the EW90U Series integrates studio-grade treVolo audio.

The EW2790U includes dual 5W speakers , offering superior stereo sound.

includes , offering superior stereo sound. The EW3290U elevates it further with a 2.1 channel sound system featuring 2Wx2 speakers + 5W woofer, delivering depth-rich bass and surround clarity.

With six audio modes, users can personalise their listening experience for User, Dialogue/Vocal, Live/POP, Cinema, Game, and Studio Monitor—to suit various content genres.

Built for the Hybrid Lifestyle

The EW3290U introduces a dedicated remote control with intuitive media keys, enabling seamless control from the comfort of your couch. Additional smart features include:

Scenario Hotkeys : Instantly switch between preset modes for work, gaming, study, or movies.

: Instantly switch between preset modes for work, gaming, study, or movies. Display Pilot 2 : Software control with Pomodoro Timer, Audio Equalizer, and more.

: Software control with Pomodoro Timer, Audio Equalizer, and more. Comprehensive Eye-Care Suite : Including Low Blue Light Plus, Flicker-Free technology, and Brightness Intelligence Plus Gen2 for all-day comfort.

: Including Low Blue Light Plus, Flicker-Free technology, and Brightness Intelligence Plus Gen2 for all-day comfort. Flexible Ergonomics: Height adjustment, swivel, tilt, and pivot to suit every workspace or living room setup.

With USB-C (65W Power Delivery), HDMI 2.0, and USB-A ports, the monitors support seamless device integration—whether for your laptop, gaming console, or streaming stick.

A Vision for the Modern Indian Home

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director – BenQ India said, “Today’s consumers expect more from their displays—they want performance that adapts to how they live, work, and unwind. The EW90U Series embodies this shift. With true 4K clarity, immersive sound, remote control & other intelligent features, these monitors elevate the entertainment and productivity experience at home. This launch further strengthens BenQ’s position as a purpose-driven technology brand committed to enriching lifestyles through innovation.”

Availability & Pricing

The BenQ EW2790U is priced at INR 28,498, and the EW3290U at INR 40,998. Both models are available across leading online platforms and authorized BenQ retail partners.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BenQ

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 134