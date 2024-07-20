BenQ Launches EDLA – Certified BenQ Boards and New Smart Projector Lineup

- Advertisement -

BenQ, a leading global innovator in display solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest advancements in display technology, introducing the Google EDLA–Certified BenQ Board Essential RE04 Series and a new lineup of smart projectors. These innovations reflect BenQ’s commitment to enhancing communication and interactive learning experiences.

Google EDLA–Certified BenQ Board Essential RE04 Series:

BenQ Board Essential RE04 – Available in July 2024. BenQ Board Essential RE04 (Make in India) – Available in July 2024. BenQ Board RE04FV with Built-in Camera – Scheduled for release in October 2024. BenQ Board Essential RE04N (Make in India) – Available in July 2024.

These EDLA–Certified boards are designed to offer unparalleled security and access to a wide range of applications through the official Play Store, making them ideal for educational settings.

New Smart Projector Lineup:

EX605 – An upgraded entry-level smart projector. EH700 – The first SSI-based smart projector. EW805ST – The first interactive smart projector.

The new projector lineup delivers cutting-edge features and interactive capabilities, setting a new standard in classroom and meeting room technology.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India and South Asia, highlighted the significance of these launches, stating, “As the first to introduce Google EDLA certified panels, we ensure unparalleled security and access to thousands of apps through the official Play Store.”

BenQ’s latest offerings aim to transform educational environments and business meetings by integrating advanced technology with user-centric design.

