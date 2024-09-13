BenQ Launches AI-Powered Projectors and Displays at Infocomm 2024, Redefining Classroom Innovation and Industry Standards

- Advertisement -

BenQ, a leader in innovative display technology, showcases cutting-edge projectors, interactive displays, and smart solutions at Infocomm 2024. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Ms. Annkita Karrva, Associate Director – Marcom, BenQ India & Mr. Rajesh Gupta, Director – Customer Service, Compliances & Government Business, BenQ India share insights on BenQ’s latest innovations and future industry trends.

What innovative solutions are you showcasing at Infocomm?

Ms. Annkita Karrva: At Infocomm 2024, we are showcasing a diverse range of solutions, from projectors to interactive displays. Our projector lineup includes a golf simulator, an edge-blending solution for indoor museums, and two new B2B projectors: a smart projector for conference rooms and a short-throw model. We’ve displayed our complete range, including photo view, design view, and mainstream models, with more set to arrive next year. We’re also unveiling the country’s first Android 14 interactive display, made in India, alongside advanced corporate solutions with built-in microphones and cameras, designed to elevate collaboration across industries.

Mr. Rajesh Gupta: Infocomm offers a great platform to showcase our latest technology and features. We’re presenting our new Android 15 interactive flat panels, available in 65″, 75″, and 86″ sizes. These models, proudly made in India, are also upgradeable to Android 16.

What sets your solutions apart from the competition?

Ms. Annkita Karrva: We’re proud to unveil the country’s first Google EDLA-certified Android 14 interactive display, a pioneering solution unmatched in the market. We’ve been leading this space for over a year. Additionally, our golf simulator projectors feature a dedicated golf mode, making us the sole provider of this unique offering.

How will AI impact industries and be a game changer?

Ms. Annkita Karrva: We’re leveraging AI extensively, particularly in our interactive displays. Our whiteboard software is equipped with advanced AI features, enhancing functionality and user experience to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions.

Mr. Rajesh Gupta: AI is revolutionizing our products by enhancing classroom interactions and safety. Features like real-time monitoring can filter inappropriate content, while AI cameras focus on active students, improving engagement between teachers and learners. These innovations create a more dynamic and secure educational environment.

What opportunities do you see for growth in the education sector?

Ms. Annkita Karrva: India’s education sector is evolving rapidly with NEP 2020, making smart classrooms essential. Schools, colleges, and higher education institutions are increasingly adopting digital solutions like interactive displays and projectors, presenting significant opportunities for classroom digitalization across the country.

What new innovations are you introducing in the display segment?

Ms. Annkita Karrva: In the display segment, we’re introducing several groundbreaking innovations. Our Panton-validated 4K displays now feature Google EDLA certifications, a unique offering from BenQ. Additionally, our Android 14 display, made in India, and the OPS module are pioneering solutions. We’ve also launched the MA series of monitors, tailored for MacBook users with a cohesive aesthetic. In projectors, our smart model with embedded Android 9 sets a new standard for integrated technology. These advancements underscore our commitment to leading the industry with cutting-edge solutions.

What are your thoughts on the Infocomm 2024?

Ms. Annkita Karrva: Infocomm is a major highlight of our year, drawing ABSI partners and end customers from across India and neighboring countries. It’s vital for us to showcase our innovations and engage with key stakeholders in such a prominent setting.

Mr. Rajesh Gupta: Infocomm provides an invaluable platform for us, allowing us to showcase our latest technologies and solutions. Participants from across India and beyond come to explore and implement our innovations, such as projectors and interactive flat panels. This event is essential for both business growth and customer education, offering insights into cutting-edge technology and its practical applications. It’s a fruitful opportunity for industry professionals and customers alike to stay informed and leverage new advancements in their operations.

What are the latest innovations and technologies you’re showcasing?

Mr. Rajesh Gupta: BenQ is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology tailored to meet evolving customer needs. We invest significantly in R&D to ensure our products exceed expectations. I’m thrilled to share that in Q1 2024, BenQ achieved a 36.8% market share in the government sector, as reported by Futuresource. This milestone reflects our commitment and hard work. Thank you to everyone who has supported us. We look forward to introducing more innovative products and sharing further achievements in the future.

Do you have a message you’d like to share with the viewers?

Ms. Annkita Karrva: My final message is that BenQ continues to lead with pioneering innovations across monitors, interactive displays, and projectors. Stay tuned for more exciting new launches, as we’re committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions in the near future.

Mr. Rajesh Gupta: Our message is clear: we’re offering Android 13.0 with EDLA certification, ensuring superior quality, data security, and comprehensive support. Unlike non-EDLA alternatives, our certified solutions provide enhanced security, application flexibility, and regular updates. We’re committed to delivering top-notch, secure technology for all our users.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BenQ

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 168