BenQ Launches a New QHD Monitor in its Game-Changing 100Hz Series

BenQ, a global leader in display technology, introduces the GW2790Q monitor. With its 27″ High-resolution QHD 2K IPS display, the monitor delivers an immersive visual experience while offering advanced eye care features to boost productivity and ensure comfort.

The GW2790Q monitor offers 2560 x 1440 resolution, a 100Hz refresh rate for smooth performance, and 99% sRGB color coverage for vibrant, accurate colors. Dual HDMI 2.0 and DP 1.2 ensure seamless connectivity for creative projects, office tasks, coding, or gaming. Its compact, space-saving design fits effortlessly into any setup, making the GW2790Q the perfect all-in-one display for productivity and entertainment.

BenQ’s Brightness Intelligence Gen 2 optimizes screen brightness according to ambient light, while Low Blue Light Plus and Flicker-Free technologies minimize eye fatigue. TUV Rheinland-certified for low blue light and flicker-free performance, the monitor also features M-Book, E-Paper, Coding, Color Weakness, Cinema modes, and RPF 35 Eye-Safe 2.0 certification, ensuring enhanced eye comfort for all users.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia

“We are proud to introduce the latest addition to the BenQ Home and Office series monitors, designed for unmatched visual immersion and advanced eye care. Featuring wide sRGB coverage, smooth refresh rates, and innovative eye care technology, these monitors deliver an exceptional viewing experience while reducing eye strain during long hours of use,” said Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India.

Key Features Include:

Immersive Visuals

The 27” QHD IPS display provides an engaging viewing experience ideal for productivity and entertainment

100Hz Refresh Rate – Smooth visuals perfect for gaming and multimedia

99% sRGB Coverage – Vibrant and accurate colors come alive

High 1500:1 native contrast ratio for sharp and immersive content

Seamless Connectivity

Dual HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 enable seamless connectivity with multiple devices

5-way adjustable input hotkey for quick access to customized display settings

VESA-certified Media Sync ensures optimal performance and compatibility

Extensive Eye Care

TÜV Rheinland certified and RPF 35 compliant for low blue light and flicker-free eye comfort

Advanced eye-care features: Brightness Intelligence Gen 2, Low Blue Light Plus, and Flicker-Free technology to reduce eye fatigue

M-Book Mode ensures color consistency with MacBook displays

E-Paper Mode replicates the look of physical paper for comfortable reading

Coding Mode improves text clarity, ideal for programmers

Color Weakness Mode designed for users with color vision deficiencies

Price and Availability

Limited-period special launch price of GW2790Q is ₹14,990. The products are available at the BenQ e-store, e-commerce platforms, and leading IT retail stores.

