BenQ introduces ZOWIE’s All-New XL2566X+ Gaming Monitor with Fast-TN and DyAc 2 Technology

The XL2566X+ succeeds the XL2566K which is the official choice for international Esports competitions and is the first X+ series to incorporate new Fast TN panel technology supporting a 400Hz refresh rate. The XL2566X+ features a faster response time and also features the latest DyAc 2 technology with dual backlight design. The combination of Fast TN and DyAc 2 delivers the best dynamic images on the market for more precise FPS gaming. Continuing the X series, the XL2566X+ provides a higher level of comfortable ergonomic adjustability, and the updated XL Setting to Share enables convenient automatic in-game color mode selection.

Our Mission

By continually developing professional Esports products specifically designed for FPS players, ZOWIE has come to deeply understand their needs. Going the extra mile and paying attention to the smallest details is how we give players the best gaming experience and help them achieve their very best.

Since the introduction of XL Series monitors in 2010, we have continuously upgraded our technology for clearer visuals, improved software control for convenient setting optimization, and enhanced the user experience. Our goal is to deliver features and designs that directly benefit players in competitive gaming, avoiding unnecessarily flashy designs that do not contribute to competitiveness.

Designed for FPS players — Optimized for FPS games

The combination of fast TN panel and DyAc technology delivers best-in-class motion clarity, providing FPS gamers with a better overall visual experience. Images are clearer and sharper which reduces game interference caused by blurry images. At the preferred resolutions for FPS players (1280×960 for CS2 and 1920×1080 for VALORANT), TN’s FHD delivers sharper images compared to QHD on other panels. A TN panel is the best choice for FPS players.

Fast TN Improvement for Esports

In contrast to the previous generation of TN panels, the new Fast TN panel has faster conductivity. The liquid crystal response is faster which more effectively suppresses ghosting and reduces crosstalk. The XL2566X+ has been meticulously redesigned to enhance color performance, offering more vibrant hues and greater clarity in identifying enemies.

Latest Dynamic Accuracy Technology (DyAc 2)

XL2566X+ also comes with latest DyAc 2 technology, ZOWIE’s dynamic accuracy mechanism for best-in-class motion clarity and superior overall visual experiences. DyAc 2 is a significant upgrade to DyAc/ DyAc⁺, now utilizing dual backlights with greater precision control to achieve a higher level of motion blur reduction and ghosting minimization together with softened light output to facilitate eye adaptation.

New Auto Game Mode Automatically Adjusts Color Modes

The XL25666X+ features Auto Game Mode by XL Setting to Share™ software which automatically switches color modes among different games and usage scenarios. This reduces the hassle of continuously making adjustments to achieve optimal match of the content with visual performance.

Industrial-Grade Bearings for Precise Height Adjustment

The XL2566X+ features height-adjustable designs with industrial-grade bearings, allowing gamers to set the ideal position on the fly, gliding without stuttering or over-adjusting. This helps players complete their setup in the Esports arena in the shortest time possible, empowering them to quickly enter a focused flow state for the competition.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia said, “At BenQ, we are dedicated to developing professional grade gaming monitors that empower Esp orts athletes to reach new heights in their gameplay. The XL2566X+ combines cutting-edge technology with ergonomic design elements to offer esports enthusiasts an unparalleled gaming experience. We believe the lineup in our new XL-X series from Zowie will revolutionize the way athletes compete in the esports arena.”

Price and Availability

The launch price of XL2566X+ is ₹54,990. The product will be available at Amazon, ZOWIE India E-store and leading gaming stores.

