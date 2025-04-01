BenQ Introduces World’s First AI Home Cinema Projector – W2720i – Experience Unmatched 4K HDR Visuals and AI Cinema Mode

- Advertisement -

BenQ, leading DLP Projector Company has introduced their World’s First AI home cinema projector – W2720i equipped with a “revolutionary’ AI Cinema Mode, redefining home entertainment for AV enthusiasts.

BenQ’s W2720i’s Cinema Mode is engineered with in-built camera sensors to provide a seamless setup and superior picture quality by combining features such as real-time ambient brightness adjustment and scene-specific enhancements to provide an experience that’s tailored to every user.

The W2720i projector comes with In-built Android TV, delivering a premium streaming experience on a stunning big screen up to 200” and utilizing an efficient 4LED light source (RGBB), which haslife time up to 30,000 hours.

BenQ’s exclusive CinematicColor™ technology (90% DCI P3) ensures that users see colours exactly as filmmakers intended, bringing their favourite content to life with incredible accuracy, while BenQ’s advanced HDR-PRO™ technology intelligently enhances contrast to reveal subtle details in both bright and dark scenes. W2720i has Local Contrast Enhancer for enhanced dynamic contrast in HDR10+ and HLG modes. It also offers customizable picture modes such as Filmmaker Mode and Cinema Mode.

The W2720i also offers a flexible projection setup that can project a 120” screen from just 2.7 meters away, and can go up to 200” diagonal. With features like 1.3x zoom, Auto Screen Fit, 8-point Corner Fit, and Vertical Lens Shift, it can be installed conveniently. It also supports comprehensive entertainment options with Built-in Android TV with 4K streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+. The projector includes one HDMI 2.1 (4K 120 Hz), & two HDMI 2.0b, SPDIF, and eARC for 7.1 channel sound with Dolby Atmos pass-through, making it easy to connect to soundbars or speakers.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia, commented on the launch, “The W2720i represents a significant contribution towards making premium AI-powered home cinema experiences accessible to more Indian consumers. Its innovative AI Cinema Mode and superior colour performance demonstrate our commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology to every home.”

Key Highlights:

Automatic picture optimization with AI Cinema Mode

2500 ANSI-lumen high-brightness 4LED

4LED Light Source (Up to 30,000 hrs of lifetime)

True 4K UHD resolution with 8.3M pixels

Factory calibrated 90% DCI-P3 CinematicColor™ technology/ 98% Rec. 709 color accuracy

HDR10/HLG/HDR10+ support

Google-certified Android TV with Netflix

Price and Availability:

MRP: 3,50,000

Availability: All leading Retail Home AVSI Partners April onwards

