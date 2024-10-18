BenQ Introduces V5010i – 4K RGB Laser TV Projector for the Ultimate 120” Home Entertainment

- Advertisement -

BenQ, a leading provider of advanced display technology solutions, proudly unveils the V5010i, a 4K RGB Ultra Short Throw Laser TV Projector designed to elevate the home entertainment experience to new heights. With cutting-edge features, unparalleled colour accuracy, and exceptional audio quality, V5010i set to be an ideal choice for well-lit spaces like expansive living rooms, and is the perfect replacement for large screen TVs. With Google-certified Android TV, it offers effortless access to streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

V5010i can deliver upto 120” screen size with vibrant and vivid visuals, its RGB Laser Light source, exceptional color fidelity with 95% BT-2020 color space, enhanced color mapping & local contrast ensures truly immersive experiences with full of vibrant authentic colours. V5010i offers more than exceptional visuals; it boasts a built-in audio system with 40W speakers, including dual 5W tweeters and dual 15W woofers. This setup guarantees superior sound quality, delivering deep and powerful bass that envelops viewers in a truly cinematic Audiovisual journey.

The projector also boasts Auto Screen Fit, Auto Keystone, 8- Points corner fit for flexible installation, along with HDMI 2.1 support with 4K@120Hz input, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for immersive gaming with reduced input lag.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia, shared his thoughts on the occasion, stating, “We are thrilled to unveil the V5010i it is RGB Laser TV designed to transform consumers living spaces. At BenQ, we strive to push the boundaries of innovation and quality. The V5010i delivers stunning 4K UHD visuals, exceptional color accuracy, and immersive audio, redefining home cinema experiences. This projector is designed to bring the magic of the 120” screen, offering unparalleled performance and convenience. We believe the V5010i will transform how people enjoy their favourite content at home.”

Key Highlights:

Exceptional Color Accuracy : With a remarkable 95% BT 2020 and 98% DCI-P3 color gamut, the V5010i ensures every hue is produced with stunning accuracy.

: With a remarkable 95% BT 2020 and 98% DCI-P3 color gamut, the V5010i ensures every hue is produced with stunning accuracy. Big Screen Entertainment: Capable of projecting a 120” screen from just 13 inches away, making it versatile for various room setups.

Capable of projecting a 120” screen from just 13 inches away, making it versatile for various room setups. True 4K UHD Resolution & High Brightness: The V5010i delivers stunning 4K UHD images with 8.3 million distinct pixels, ensuring every detail is crystal clear. It is also equipped with RGB Laser Light Source & 2500 ANSI Lumens resulting in vivid & razor – sharp picture quality

The V5010i delivers stunning 4K UHD images with 8.3 million distinct pixels, ensuring every detail is crystal clear. It is also equipped with RGB Laser Light Source & 2500 ANSI Lumens resulting in vivid & razor – sharp picture quality Immersive Audio: Built-in 40W Hi-Fi speakers with a 2300cc chamber design provide deep bass and superior sound quality.

Built-in 40W Hi-Fi speakers with a 2300cc chamber design provide deep bass and superior sound quality. Immersive Gaming: HDMI 2.1 support with 4K@120Hz input, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for immersive gaming with reduced input lag.

Price and Availability

MRP: 6,50,000

Availability: All leading Retail Home AVSI Partners & BenQ India e-store September onwards

