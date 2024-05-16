BenQ introduces the World’s first Programming Monitor series with launch of RD240Q

- Advertisement -

BenQ has unveiled its innovative RD240Q monitor, marking the debut of the RD Series — the first-ever range of monitors specifically engineered for programmers and developers. The RD240Q is designed with BenQ’s unique Fine-Coated Panel, which features advanced anti-glare and anti-reflective properties tailored for coding, offering developers an optimal and adaptable coding environment.

The RD240Q is equipped with BenQ’s proprietary coding mode, which enhances text clarity, making code more distinguishable in various lighting conditions and themes. This feature is crucial for developers working in diverse software development environments. Additionally, the monitor includes a Coding HotKey that aids programmers in achieving a deep, focused state of flow, enhancing productivity, particularly for seasoned developers.

The monitor features a 24.1-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio WQXGA, allowing more lines of code to be displayed vertically, and offers both ergonomically adjustable and fixed stand options. It is also equipped with a KVM switch, multi-stream transport, and BenQ’s suite of productivity software.

The RD Series also focuses on comfort, incorporating Night Hours Protection technology that combines minimal brightness settings, an eye-care filter, dark room optimization, and Brightness Intelligence Gen2, which automatically adjusts to ambient lighting.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director – BenQ India and South Asia stated, “With its versatile programming-centric design, exceptional clarity and thoughtful eye care and comfort features, the RD series empowers experienced developers to navigate seamlessly through various coding tasks while maintaining a focused state of clear thinking. This innovative line reaffirms BenQ’s commitment to developing user-centric solutions that boost productivity.”

Key Features at a Glance:

Productivity-focused aspect ratio – 16:10

WQXGA(2560 x 1600) resolution with 95% P3 for visual brilliance

Fine-Coated anti-glare, anti-reflective panel with EyeCare for clear coding

Coding mode with crystal-clear fonts for light/dark themes

Night Hours Protection with auto brightness intelligence

KVM switch, multi-stream transport, software productivity suite

Ergonomic adjustability and recycled materials construction

Price and Availability

Get ready for the ultimate upgrade! Priced at Rs 31,990, the BenQ RD240Q is set to launch by late May ’24 at BenQ E-store, Amazon, and leading Gadget & IT retailers. Reserve yours now with pre-orders exclusively at the BenQ E-store.

Link to the product: https://www.benq.com/en-in/monitor/programming/rd240q.html

