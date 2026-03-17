BenQ Introduces RD280UG – A New Standard in Visual Comfort and Focus for Modern Developers

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BenQ announced the RD280UG, its new flagship programming monitor designed to elevate how developers experience their daily workflow with a focus on clarity, comfort, and uninterrupted concentration.

Built on the understanding that better visual environments lead to better thinking, the 28-inch 3:2, 120Hz, 4K+ RD280UG is engineered to reduce visual fatigue, enhance readability, and help developers maintain deep focus across long coding sessions. Rather than being just another display, RD280UG is designed as a productivity companion that supports sustained mental flow and precision work.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India.

“India’s developer community is one of the most dynamic and resilient in the world, often working long hours across complex stacks and fast-moving projects,” said Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India. “With RD280UG, our goal was simple to remove everyday visual barriers that slow developers down. From reducing eye fatigue to improving text clarity and minimizing distractions, RD280UG helps developers stay immersed in their work and perform at their best for longer.”

Designed to Help Developers Stay Focused and Productive

At the core of RD280UG is a commitment to making code easier to read and workflows easier to manage. The 3:2 Aspect Ratio Nano Matte Panel minimizes reflections and glare, ensuring consistent clarity across different lighting conditions so developers can focus without distraction.

BenQ’s intelligent Coding Modes adapt the display to different visual preferences and workflows. Whether working in dark themes, light themes, or switching between environments, developers experience optimized contrast and readability that reduces strain and speeds up scanning and debugging. Paper Color Mode offers a softer visual experience for moments when eyes need relief, supporting longer, more comfortable sessions.

With a 120Hz refresh rate and a 3:2 aspect ratio, developers can scroll smoothly through large codebases and view more lines of code at once, improving context awareness and reducing interruptions. Enhanced contrast and pixel clarity ensure sharper characters and clearer syntax differentiation, helping developers process information faster.

Built for Comfort During Long and Late Coding Sessions

Recognizing that coding often extends beyond traditional work hours, RD280UG integrates features designed to support developers throughout the day and night. MoonHalo bias lighting creates balanced ambient illumination that reduces contrast strain, while Night Hours Protection minimizes eye fatigue during low-light usage.

Flexible ergonomics including rotation, auto pivot, and height adjustments allow developers to customize their setup for comfort and posture. Intelligent eye-care technologies automatically optimize brightness and color temperature, helping reduce cumulative strain and supporting long-term visual wellness.

The result is a monitor that helps developers maintain energy, reduce fatigue, and stay mentally sharp during demanding workloads.

Supporting Real-World Developer Workflows

RD280UG is designed to integrate seamlessly into diverse development environments with compatibility across macOS, Windows, and Linux. A dedicated Coding Hotkey enables quick adjustments to display settings without interrupting workflow, allowing developers to stay focused without navigating complex menus.

By prioritizing readability, reducing visual noise, and simplifying adjustments, RD280UG enables uninterrupted thinking, faster debugging, and deeper immersion, helping developers focus on solving problems rather than managing their screen.

Advancing the Future of Developer Experience

With RD280UG, BenQ continues its commitment to designing technology that supports the people behind innovation. By focusing on real user needs, clarity, comfort, and focus, the company aims to help developers work more efficiently while protecting long-term visual health.

RD280UG represents a shift in how displays are designed: not just as tools for viewing content, but as environments that actively support better thinking and better work.

Pricing & Availability

The BenQ RD280UG Programming Monitor is now available across leading gadget and IT retail stores across India, as well as on major e-commerce marketplaces, at the best available price of INR 64,990.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BenQ

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