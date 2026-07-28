BenQ Introduces RD270Q: A Programming Monitor Purpose-Built for India’s Developers

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BenQ, a global leader in display technology, announced the launch of the RD270Q, the newest addition to its RD Series Programming Monitors—a monitor range conceived with India at its core. Developed specifically to address the needs of Indian software engineers, programmers and developers, the RD Series reflects BenQ’s commitment to creating products that solve real productivity challenges faced by one of the world’s fastest-growing developer communities.

The new 27-inch RD270Q combines a IPS 2K Reflection-Free Nano Matte display, 144Hz refresh rate, Exclusive Coding Modes, Visual Optimizer, Night Hours Protection, USB-C with 65W Power Delivery, and an ergonomic stand into a single purpose-built solution. Every feature has been designed to make coding easier to read, more comfortable to write and less tiring over long development sessions—making the RD270Q an essential productivity tool for developers, software engineers, programmers and coding professionals.

Unlike conventional monitors that are designed for general computing, the RD Series has been engineered exclusively around the needs of coding professionals. From improving code readability and reducing reflections to optimising dark-mode development environments and supporting uninterrupted multitasking, every aspect of the monitor has been developed to enhance the daily coding experience.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia

“India represents one of the world’s most vibrant software ecosystems, and developers here deserve technology that’s designed specifically for the way they work—not adapted from general-purpose displays. With the RD Series, we’ve reimagined what a programming monitor should be by listening to developers and understanding their workflows. The RD270Q is more than a monitor; it’s a productivity companion that helps developers code longer, see clearer and work smarter. Our vision is to make the RD Series the preferred choice for every coding professional in India.” Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia.

A Monitor Designed Around How Developers Work

Programming professionals spend countless hours reading, analysing and writing code, making text clarity and visual comfort critical to productivity.

The RD270Q addresses these needs through BenQ’s Reflection-Free Nano Matte Panel, certified by TÜV Rheinland, which significantly reduces glare while maintaining exceptional text sharpness. The 27-inch 2K display provides the ideal balance between workspace and readability, while the 144Hz refresh rate ensures smoother scrolling through code, documentation and development environments.

BenQ’s exclusive Coding Mode intelligently enhances syntax visibility with dedicated presets for Light, Dark and the newly introduced Paper Color Mode, delivering an ePaper-like viewing experience that reduces eye fatigue without compromising readability.

For developers who often work across varying lighting conditions or late into the night, Visual Optimizer automatically adjusts brightness and colour temperature based on ambient surroundings, while Night Hours Protection enables ultra-low brightness viewing to maintain comfort during extended coding sessions.

Built for Modern Development Environments

Modern software development extends beyond writing code. Developers constantly switch between IDEs, browsers, terminals, documentation, AI coding assistants and collaboration platforms.

The RD270Q simplifies these workflows with USB-C connectivity featuring 65W Power Delivery, enabling both display connectivity and laptop charging through a single cable. The dedicated Coding HotKey offers instant access to preferred coding presets, while the fully ergonomic stand supports height adjustment, tilt, swivel and 90-degree pivot for portrait coding.

Compatible with Windows, macOS and Linux, the monitor integrates seamlessly with BenQ Display Pilot 2, offering intelligent productivity tools such as Desktop Partition, application shortcuts and workflow customisation.

Validated by India’s Developer Community

The RD270Q has been evaluated by software developers across India to ensure every feature addresses real programming challenges.

“The Coding Mode and Reflection-Free Nano Matte panel noticeably improve readability during long coding sessions, making everyday development much more comfortable.” – Senior Software Engineer, HCL Technologies

“The combination of ergonomic flexibility, USB-C connectivity and coding-specific features makes the RD270Q feel like a monitor built specifically for developers.” – Full Stack Developer, Barclays Global Services

Pricing & Availability

The BenQ RD270Q is available across leading online and offline retail partners across India at a special launch price of INR 29,989.

For more information, visit: https://www.benq.com/en-in/monitor/programming/rd270q.html

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BenQ

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