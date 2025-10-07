BenQ India Unveils AI-Powered Innovations, Wireless Solutions, and Make-in-India Technology Advancements

- Advertisement -

BenQ, a global innovator in professional display and collaboration technology, recently engaged in an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India and South Asia, shares insights on AI integration, innovative solutions, and the rapidly evolving technology adoption in India.

Can you share what new solutions BenQ India is focusing on this year?

We have a lot of exciting solutions launching this year. At the forefront are our wireless presentation solutions – the VS25, WDC15, and WDC25. These products are designed to redefine how presentations are conducted, offering seamless wireless connectivity and enhanced user experience. Alongside these, we are introducing a new range of digital signages. Within this range, the standout is our Pantone-certified signage – the first of its kind in the business signage industry in India. Additionally, we have several launches in laser projectors, primarily focused on simulation applications, and a range of interactive flat panels that are highly engaging and innovative.

How has technology adaptation in India evolved recently?

The COVID period was a major turning point. Education rapidly embraced digital technology, and the video conferencing market shifted from hardware-based solutions to software-based systems. During this time, we launched several products to meet the growing demand, and this adoption has only accelerated. Indian consumers today are highly technology-adaptive and eager to embrace innovations.

How is BenQ integrating AI into its products?

AI is currently one of the biggest drivers of consumer interest. We are the first brand to introduce a range of home cinema projectors with built-in AI, which has completely transformed the home viewing experience. Similarly, AI is being integrated into our interactive flat panels, making them more intuitive and engaging. This technological advancement is not just about features; it’s about delivering an entirely new user experience, which resonates strongly with today’s tech-savvy consumer.

What initiatives has BenQ undertaken for its channel partners?

We run a comprehensive channel training and certification program. Every month, we cover four to five cities within a state, training partners on our latest B2B solutions for both education and corporate segments. Since the start of the year, we have trained and certified over 500 channel partners. This program ensures that our partners are fully equipped to present and support our solutions effectively, enabling them to grow alongside us.

How is BenQ contributing to the Make-in-India initiative?

We have been early adopters in manufacturing within India. About two and a half years ago, we started producing interactive flat panels locally. Over a year ago, we expanded to include projector manufacturing in India. Very soon, we plan to bring our LCD monitor production under the Make-in-India initiative as well. Local manufacturing allows us to offer high-quality products at competitive prices and support the growing demand for technology in India.

What are the current trends and opportunities in the market?

The industry is poised for a very exciting period. One key factor is the recent GST reduction, which will reduce costs for end customers and drive demand. This is particularly impactful for education, where GST had previously added to the overall cost. Coupled with the rapid integration of AI across devices, there is a golden opportunity for channel partners to adapt to the new range of solutions. Increased consumer demand, new technological innovations, and favorable policy changes together create a very positive outlook for the coming year.

How do you see the next year shaping up for technology adoption in India?

I believe the next year will be extremely exciting. With AI integration, cost advantages due to GST reductions, and the continuous introduction of innovative products, the market is set for rapid growth. Channel partners have a unique opportunity to capitalize on these developments, while consumers will benefit from cutting-edge solutions that enhance productivity, learning, and entertainment experiences.

Any final thoughts on the future of technology in India?

India is now a very receptive market for technology, and the pace of adoption is remarkable. The combination of AI, local manufacturing, and cost-effective solutions creates an environment full of opportunities. Our focus will remain on providing innovative products that meet evolving needs, empowering both businesses and individuals to embrace technology like never before.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BenQ

Post Views: 203