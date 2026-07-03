BenQ India Launches TH575i – Smart Full HD Home Entertainment Projector with Built-In Google TV for Effortless Big-Screen Viewing

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BenQ India, a global leader in display and projection technology, announced the launch of the BenQ TH575i, a Smart Full HD Home Entertainment Projector designed to make large-screen viewing simple, accessible, and enjoyable for modern households.

Created for consumers looking to upgrade beyond traditional television viewing, the TH575i combines Full HD image quality, built-in smart streaming capabilities, and hassle-free setup in a single solution. Whether enjoying movies, sports, OTT content, or casual gaming, users can experience cinema-sized entertainment without the complexity of a dedicated home theatre installation.

As Indian consumers increasingly seek larger, more immersive viewing experiences at home, projector adoption is expanding beyond enthusiasts to mainstream users. The TH575i addresses this growing demand by offering an easy-to-use entertainment solution that seamlessly fits into everyday living spaces.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India

“Consumers today want bigger and better entertainment experiences without the need for complicated setups or dedicated media rooms,” said Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India. “The TH575i is designed to bring the joy of large-screen entertainment to more households by combining smart streaming with In Built Google TV, vibrant Full HD visuals, and effortless usability in a projector that is ready to use right out of the box.”

Key Highlights

Smart Streaming Built-In – Powered by Google TV with built-in Netflix, providing seamless access to thousands of apps, movies, TV shows, and live content without requiring additional devices.

– Powered by Google TV with built-in Netflix, providing seamless access to thousands of apps, movies, TV shows, and live content without requiring additional devices. Simple Setup and Operation – User-friendly design enables quick installation and hassle-free operation, making it easy for anyone to enjoy big-screen entertainment within minutes.

– User-friendly design enables quick installation and hassle-free operation, making it easy for anyone to enjoy big-screen entertainment within minutes. Bright and Vivid Viewing Experience – Featuring 3800 ANSI Lumens brightness, the projector delivers vibrant colors and clear images, ensuring enjoyable viewing even in rooms with ambient lighting.

– Featuring 3800 ANSI Lumens brightness, the projector delivers vibrant colors and clear images, ensuring enjoyable viewing even in rooms with ambient lighting. Specialized Viewing Modes for Every Occasion – Equipped with dedicated Sports Mode that enhances skin tones and field colors for lifelike match viewing, Cinema Mode optimized for rich contrast and accurate colors for movies, 3D Mode for immersive three-dimensional entertainment, and Game Mode that improves visibility and responsiveness for a more engaging gaming experience.

Price and Availability in India

The BenQ TH575i is is priced at INR 56,500 and is available at Amazon, Flipkart and BenQ IN Website and leading retailers.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BenQ

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