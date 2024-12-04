BenQ India Hosts Super 30 Partner Trip to Portugal and Germany: Strengthening Bonds Beyond Business

- Advertisement -

BenQ India, a leader in digital display solutions, recently concluded its annual Super 30 Channel Partner Trip through an extraordinary European journey spanning Portugal and Germany. The meticulously planned journey, which took place from November 16-24, seamlessly blended business strategy with cultural immersion across the two distinct European landscapes.

The carefully curated expedition brought together BenQ’s top 30 channel partners and their spouses, representing the company’s most successful collaborators across its projector, LCD monitor, and interactive display divisions. Partners experienced everything from Portugal’s historic coastal charm to Germany’s technological prowess, creating a unique backdrop for strengthening business relationships.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India & South Asia

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India, emphasized the strategic importance of this initiative, “Our Super 30 Partner Trip is more than just a corporate reward, it’s a strategic investment in our partnership ecosystem. We carefully selected these 30 partners from across India because they represent the backbone of our business. By bringing them together in an immersive international experience, we’re not just recognizing their achievements, but creating a platform for deeper understanding, knowledge exchange, and collaborative growth. These partners are more than just business associates, they are our extended family, and this trip is our way of strengthening those bonds.”

The impact of this European odyssey resonated deeply with the participating partners. Chandresh from iLife, Pune, praised the initiative’s family-centric approach, saying “The BenQ tradition of family get-together continues to strengthen our bonds. Special appreciation goes to Anjali Mam who made all spouses feel truly part of the BenQ family.”

Mr. Kranti Mukesh Mehta, from orno Computers Mumbai

“It was a wonderful adventure exploring the streets of Portugal and Munich.”, said Mr. Kranti Mukesh Mehta, from orno Computers Mumbai “The mix of cultural experiences and business networking created an unforgettable journey, expertly managed by team BenQ.”

For Sowrirajan from ABS, Puducherry, the trip represented more than just a reward, “Our sincere gratitude to Rajeev Sir and BenQ team for such a wonderful Super 30 initiative. The experience created lifetime memories that mean a lot to us.”

The journey through Portugal and Germany wasn’t just about exploring new destinations; it was about forging stronger connections within the BenQ family. Dinesh Jain from Madit Infotech, Bangalore, highlighted the exceptional organisation, “Special thanks to Rajeev sir & BenQ management. The guidance and support throughout these 10 days made it an extraordinary experience.”

This European expedition marks another milestone in BenQ India’s commitment to nurturing its partner ecosystem. By combining business networking with cultural exploration, BenQ continues to strengthen its market presence while fostering meaningful relationships that extend beyond conventional business partnerships.

The success of this year’s Super 30 Partner Trip reinforces BenQ’s position not just as a technology leader, but as a company that values and invests in its partner relationships, setting new standards for partner engagement in the digital display industry.

