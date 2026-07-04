BenQ India Announces Exclusive Amazon Prime Day Offers Across Monitors, Projectors and ScreenBar Series

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BenQ India, a leading provider of display technology and visual solutions, has announced attractive offers across its premium range of monitors, projectors and ScreenBar lighting solutions as part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale, scheduled from July 4 to July 6, 2026. Customers can enjoy discounts of up to 41% on select products, making it an ideal opportunity to upgrade their workspaces, gaming setups and home entertainment experiences.

As part of the Prime Day Sale, BenQ is offering special prices across its comprehensive portfolio, including programming monitors, Mac-ready monitors, professional designer monitors, gaming monitors, home entertainment projectors, business projectors and its award-winning ScreenBar series.

The offers include:

• Up to 41% off on select business projectors, including the MW560C

• Up to 40% off on the MX560C projector

• Up to 37% off on the TH575i home entertainment projector

• Up to 37% off on the GW2790Q monitor

• Up to 35% off on the GW2490C monitor

• Up to 34% off on the GV50 portable projector

• Up to 32% off on the ScreenBar Halo 2

• Attractive discounts across BenQ’s MA Series for Mac users, RD Series programming monitors, PD Series designer monitors and MOBIUZ gaming monitors

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India said, “Amazon Prime Day has become one of the most anticipated shopping events for consumers looking to invest in premium technology. At BenQ, our focus has always been on delivering purpose-built display solutions that enhance productivity, creativity, entertainment and gaming experiences. Through these exclusive Prime Day offers, we are making our innovative portfolio more accessible, enabling consumers to experience premium visual technology at exceptional value.”

BenQ’s Prime Day portfolio caters to a wide range of users. Professionals and creators can explore the PD Series designer monitors featuring factory-calibrated colour accuracy, programmers can experience enhanced coding productivity with the RD Series, while Mac users can benefit from the MA Series designed for seamless compatibility with the Apple ecosystem. Gamers can choose from the MOBIUZ gaming monitor lineup, while home entertainment enthusiasts can upgrade with BenQ’s award-winning projectors offering immersive visuals and cinematic experiences. Consumers can also enhance their workstations with the BenQ ScreenBar Pro and ScreenBar Halo 2, designed to provide comfortable and eye-friendly workspace illumination.

The Amazon Prime Day offers will be available exclusively on Amazon India from July 4 to July 6, 2026.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BenQ

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