BenQ India Achieves Landmark Revenue of 100 Crore

BenQ India & South Asia‘s Managing Director Rajiv Singh, Managing Director at BenQ India & South Asia, proudly announced a remarkable accomplishment of achieving a revenue of 100 crore, marking an important milestone for the company.

Mission

From the very beginning of this journey a decade ago, the aspiration of reaching this significant number was always at the forefront of our minds. Doubts about achieving a revenue of 100 crore were dismissed as we were confident in our capabilities.



Growth Factors

BenQ, a prominent technology products and consumer electronics manufacturer, has set its sights on substantial growth in India’s market. With the increased demand for display products post-pandemic and the emerging opportunities in the education and institutional sectors, the company aims to double its turnover and exceed Rs 1,000 crore in the next three years.

The increased demand for display products, driven by the pandemic and opportunities from educational and other institutions, has played a crucial role in BenQ’s growth. With more people working from home, there is a greater demand for larger screens and monitors. Additionally, gamers are transitioning from small-sized to big-sized HD monitors, further boosting the market. The growing demand for home projectors after the pandemic has also contributed to BenQ‘s success.



Future Road Anticipated

Looking ahead, BenQ India aims for an ambitious target of crossing Rs 1,000 crore turnover in the next three years, representing a more than two-fold growth. The company is confident in its ability to achieve this goal, projecting a growth rate of over 50 percent for the next three years. This positive outlook is fuelled by the continued demand for display products and the opportunities presented by various sectors. Such achievements are only possible when you have a dedicated team that is willing to go above and beyond the call of duty, capable of accomplishing the seemingly impossible.

