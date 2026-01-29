BenQ Expands MA Series portfolio with MA270UP and MA320UP – IPS Nano Gloss Monitors Delivering a True Mac Experience

- Advertisement -

BenQ, a global leader in professional display solutions, has expanded its MA Series – monitors for MacBook users with the launch of new MA270UP and MA320UP models, premium 4K IPS Nano Gloss monitors designed to deliver a seamless, true-to-Mac visual experience across work, entertainment, and everyday productivity. Featuring BenQ’s advanced Nano Gloss Panel technology, Mac-optimized color tuning, and single-cable connectivity, the new MA Series enables users to extend their MacBook screens with confidence and clarity.

Built for modern MacBook users who rely on one device for multitasking, i.e., virtual meetings, content consumption, and personal projects, the MA270UP (27-inch) and MA320UP (32-inch) offer 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160) with exceptional sharpness, deeper blacks, and vibrant colors. The Nano Gloss Panel enhances contrast and clarity while preserving color depth, delivering visuals that closely match the native Mac display on a larger screen.

Optimized specifically for macOS, the MA Series ensures consistent color reproduction between MacBooks and external displays. With iDevice Color Sync, the monitors automatically detect MacBook models and apply matching color profiles, eliminating manual calibration and ensuring visual continuity across screens. Additional features such as M-book Mode and ICCsync make it easy for users to maintain accurate colors while switching between tasks and devices.

Designed to integrate effortlessly into Apple-centric setups, a single USB-C connection supports 4K video, data transfer, and power delivery, helping users maintain a clean, clutter-free workspace. The monitors also feature intuitive controls for quick adjustments and an ergonomic stand that supports tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments for all-day comfort.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India

“MacBook users today rely on a single device for everything—from focused work and virtual meetings to entertainment and personal projects,” said Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India. “With the MA Series, we now offer both Nano Matte and Nano Gloss panel options, allowing users to choose the display that best suits their workflow—whether they prefer a reflection-free viewing experience or richer contrast and deeper blacks. Importantly, both options deliver the same seamless Mac colour-matching experience, so users can extend their MacBook screens with complete visual confidence.”

Key Features at a Glance

Sizes: 27” (MA270UP), 32” (MA320UP)

Display: IPS 4K UHD (3840 x 2160), 16:9

Panel Options: Nano Gloss Panel (MA-UP series) and Nano Matte Panel (MA-U series)

Brightness (Peak): 450 nits (MA270UP), 600nits (MA320UP)

Mac Optimization: iDevice Color Sync, M-book Mode, ICCsync

Connectivity: Dual USB-C (90W & 15W power delivery), HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort

HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 400(MA270UP), VESA DisplayHDR 600(MA320UP)

Ergonomics: Tilt, swivel, pivot, height-adjustable stand

Pricing & Availability

The BenQ MA270UP and MA320UP are now available in India via the BenQ e-Store, Amazon India, and leading electronics and IT retailers nationwide, priced at INR 46,998 and INR 56,998 respectively.

