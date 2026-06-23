BenQ Expands Its Mac Monitor Portfolio with the New MA320UG

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BenQ, a global leader in display innovation, announced the MA320UG, a new addition to its Mac-focused MA Series. As creative workflows become increasingly visual, collaborative, and multi-device, the expectations from an external display have evolved far beyond additional screen space. Today’s Mac creators require displays that integrate seamlessly into their ecosystem while delivering the visual fidelity, fluidity, and productivity needed to keep pace with modern content creation.

Designed specifically for video creators, motion designers, multimedia professionals, and content creators, the MA320UG combines a large 32-inch 4K display, a 120Hz refresh rate (ProMotion supported), Mac-tuned color performance, and intelligent workflow tools to create a more responsive and immersive creative environment.

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India

“The launch of the MA270S established a new benchmark for Mac-first displays, bringing 5K precision and true Mac color to creators who demand the highest level of visual accuracy,” said Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India. “Today, creators are no longer looking for displays that simply connect to a Mac—they expect displays that work as a natural extension of their creative workflow. With the MA320UG, we are addressing this shift by combining fluid visual performance, seamless connectivity, and Mac-native experiences in a way that reflects where creative work is headed. As the role of the display continues to evolve from a peripheral to a productivity hub, we believe the future belongs to solutions that are purpose-built around how creators work.”

Designed for Motion, Creativity, and Mac Workflows

At the heart of the MA320UG is a 32-inch 4K UHD display paired with a 120Hz refresh rate (ProMotion supported), delivering exceptional smoothness for video editing, animation, motion graphics, content creation, and everyday Mac workflows.

Whether scrubbing through complex timelines, previewing animations, or managing multiple creative applications simultaneously, the MA320UG provides a noticeably more fluid and responsive experience compared to traditional 60Hz displays.

With 98% P3 color coverage and a 2000:1 contrast ratio, the monitor reproduces vibrant colors, deep blacks, and remarkable detail, helping creators maintain visual consistency across their Mac devices and external display environment.

The MA320UG’s expansive 32-inch canvas provides additional workspace for multitasking, enabling users to view content, tools, timelines, and reference materials simultaneously without sacrificing clarity or productivity.

Built for Modern Mac Setups

The MA320UG is designed for today’s multi-device creative workflows. With Thunderbolt™ 4 connectivity and up to 96W power delivery, users can charge their MacBook®, transfer data, and connect displays through a single cable for a cleaner and more efficient workspace.

Support for daisy-chaining compatible displays further extends productivity, enabling expansive multi-monitor setups without additional complexity.

Complementing this is Smart KVM, which allows creators to control two connected systems with a single keyboard and mouse while also enabling cross-device copy-and-paste functionality for text, images, and files. Whether moving assets between a MacBook Pro®, Mac Studio®, Mac mini®, or even a secondary PC, Smart KVM creates a seamless workflow that reduces friction and keeps creators focused on their work.

Crafted for the Mac Experience

The MA320UG features BenQ’s Nano Gloss Panel, delivering enhanced visual depth, rich contrast, and vibrant color while effectively controlling reflections. Combined with a 150mm height-adjustable ergonomic stand, the monitor is designed to support comfortable productivity throughout extended creative sessions.

Like every monitor in the MA Series, the MA320UG is specifically tuned for Mac. Through Display Pilot 2, users benefit from automatic color synchronization, workspace management tools, brightness and volume control through Mac keyboards, Auto Pivot functionality, and a consistent visual experience across devices.

Every visual parameter—from color tuning to brightness response curves—is carefully aligned with macOS® standards, helping creators maintain a familiar and consistent viewing experience across their Mac ecosystem.

Addressing the Next Generation of Creative Workflows

The rise of high-resolution video, motion graphics, content creation, and hybrid work environments has fundamentally changed how creators interact with their displays. Larger canvases, smoother motion, seamless device integration, and color consistency are no longer premium features—they are becoming essential requirements for efficient creative work.

With the MA320UG, BenQ continues its commitment to anticipating these evolving needs by delivering a display experience designed specifically for Mac users. By combining visual performance with workflow intelligence, the MA Series helps redefine the role of the monitor within the modern creative workspace.

Expanding the Mac Display Ecosystem

With the MA270S serving as the flagship 5K model and the MA320UG delivering an immersive high-refresh-rate 4K experience, BenQ continues to expand the MA Series into a complete ecosystem of displays purpose-built for Mac creators.

By combining Mac-native color performance, intelligent workflow integration, premium industrial design, and BenQ’s decades of display expertise, the MA Series empowers creators to work more efficiently, collaborate more seamlessly, and bring their ideas to life with confidence.

Price and Availability in India

The BenQ MA320UG is available now across leading gadget and electronics retail stores, authorized BenQ partners, and online platforms across India at a special launch price of INR 84,998.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BenQ

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