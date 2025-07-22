BenQ EW90U Series – Redefines Home Entertainment and Productivity with Studio-Grade Visuals and Sound

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

BenQ’s latest innovation—the EW90U Series Monitors—featuring EW2790U (27”) and EW3290U (32”) models, designed for the evolved needs of today’s hybrid lifestyle, blend immersive 4K entertainment, cinematic audio, and intuitive functionality, making them the ideal centerpiece for home viewing, creative work, and casual gaming. In an era where digital screens are central to both personal entertainment and professional pursuits, the EW90U Series answers a growing consumer demand: one display that can do it all—brilliantly.

Smarter Entertainment, Sharper Experience: The EW90U Series boasts true 4K UHD resolution (3840×2160) with HDR10 support and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, delivering life-like visuals with deeper contrast and vibrant colors. Covering 95% DCI-P3 on EW2790U and an impressive 98% DCI-P3 on EW3290U, these monitors reproduce colours with exceptional fidelity—ideal for binge-watching, colour grading, or streaming your favorite content. The EW90U series also features AI-Optimized Contrast, which intelligently enhances content in real-time based on ambient and on-screen visuals, ensuring every scene appears exactly as the creator intended, without constant manual adjustment.

Sound That Speaks Volumes: Unlike typical monitors that treat audio as an afterthought, the EW90U Series integrates studio-grade treVolo audio.

• The EW2790U includes dual 5W speakers, offering superior stereo sound.

• The EW3290U elevates it further with a 2.1 channel sound system featuring 2Wx2 speakers + 5W woofer, delivering depth-rich bass and surround clarity.

With six audio modes, users can personalize their listening experience for User, Dialogue/Vocal, Live/POP, Cinema, Game, and Studio Monitor—to suit various content genres.

Built for the Hybrid Lifestyle: The EW3290U introduces a dedicated remote control with intuitive media keys, enabling seamless control from the comfort of your couch. Additional smart features include:

• Scenario Hotkeys: Instantly switch between preset modes for work, gaming, study, or movies.

• Display Pilot 2: Software control with Pomodoro Timer, Audio Equalizer, and more.

• Comprehensive Eye-Care Suite: Including Low Blue Light Plus, Flicker-Free technology, and Brightness Intelligence Plus Gen2 for all-day comfort.

• Flexible Ergonomics: Height adjustment, swivel, tilt, and pivot to suit every workspace or living room setup.

With USB-C (65W Power Delivery), HDMI 2.0, and USB-A ports, the monitors support seamless device integration—whether for your laptop, gaming console, or streaming stick.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BenQ

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 122