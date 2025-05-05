BenQ Continues to Maintain its Market Leadership in the Projectors Segment

- Advertisement -

BenQ is a global leader in display solutions and in setting industry standards with its innovative approaches. During an exclusive interaction with NCN Magazine, Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director of BenQ India and South Asia, shares insights on the latest technology trends in the displays segment, their solutions and market strategies.

How did BenQ fare in the projectors segment in 2024 in terms of market share and growth rate in India?

BenQ has achieved remarkable success in the Indian projector market during 2024, establishing clear leadership in key segments. In Q4 2024, we secured the No. 1 position in the 4K UHD projector segment with a commanding 72% market share, demonstrating the strong consumer preference for our premium offerings. During the same period, we also dominated the portable projector category, capturing the No. 1 spot with a 45% market share.

Looking at the entire calendar year of 2024, BenQ maintained its leadership position as No. 1 in 4K UHD projectors with a substantial 52% market share. Our performance in the portable projector segment was equally impressive, achieving a 56% market share for the year. These figures represent significant year-over-year growth, particularly in the premium and portable segments, reflecting the shifting consumer preferences toward high-quality home entertainment solutions and flexible viewing options. The consistent market leadership across multiple categories highlights BenQ’s successful product strategy and growing consumer trust in our visual technology solutions.

Please brief us about your latest projector productline.

BenQ’s latest projector lineup spans multiple categories to address diverse consumer needs across various use cases and price points. Our premium home cinema range features the innovative W Series (W2720i, W4100i, and W5850) with our advanced technology. The W2720i and W4100i feature AI-powered 4K technology that automatically adapts to ambient lighting conditions and optimizes content in real-time.

This flagship Home Cinema Segment delivers exceptional color accuracy with 100% DCI-P3 and color space coverage, creating truly immersive viewing experiences.

For portable entertainment, we’ve introduced the GV50, a compact Full HD projector with a long-lasting laser light source, flexible projection angles, and an in-built 18W Speaker System. The GV50 has already received international recognition, winning the VGP 2025 Special Prize and the Good Design Award 2024. This model is ideal for both home theater setups and on-the-go entertainment, featuring Google TV integration for seamless content access.

Our upcoming GP520 targets the home entertainment sector with 4K resolution, smart features, and advanced installation options like auto keystone correction, obstacle avoidance and digital zoom, making it particularly suitable for smaller living spaces.

Additionally, the W5850 is set to join our lineup with premium visual performance. Across our product range, we’ve emphasized technological innovation, particularly AI implementation in select models like the W2720i and W4100i, precise market segmentation, premium color accuracy, and user-friendly features to address the evolving demands of today’s consumers.

What are the latest demand and technology trends in the projectors market in India?

The Indian projector market has experienced significant transformation, with several key trends emerging in recent months. Post-pandemic, we’ve observed a substantial increase in demand for immersive home theater experiences as consumers seek to recreate multiplex-like environments in their own living spaces. This has driven strong growth in the 4K UHD and laser projector segments, where BenQ has established market leadership.

Technology-wise, laser light sources have become increasingly dominant due to their longevity (up to 30,000 hours in Eco mode), consistent brightness, and reduced maintenance requirements. These advantages make them particularly appealing to Indian consumers looking for reliable, long-term solutions. Additionally, we’re seeing growing interest in smart projectors with integrated streaming platforms like Android TV and Google TV, eliminating the need for external devices.

Another notable trend is the rising popularity of portable projectors, which accounted for a significant portion of our sales growth in 2024. These compact devices offer flexibility for various use cases, from business presentations to outdoor movie nights. As consumers increasingly value versatility and convenience in their technology investments, portable projectors have evolved from basic presentation tools to sophisticated entertainment hubs with enhanced brightness, audio capabilities, and connectivity options.

Alongside this shift toward portability, we’re seeing rapid advancement in intelligent features across all projector categories. AI-powered features represent the cutting edge of projector technology, with auto-calibration, intelligent picture adjustment, and content optimization becoming key differentiators in premium models. These smart features address the desire for simplified setup, making projectors more accessible to mainstream consumers.

The market is also experiencing a shift toward health-conscious viewing, with growing awareness of the eye comfort benefits offered by projectors compared to direct-light TVs. This trend is particularly relevant in households with children or professionals spending extended hours in front of screens.

Which are your main target-segments among education, corporate, government, home consumers, etc?

BenQ has strategically positioned its projector lineup to address multiple market segments, with a particular focus on home consumers, corporate users, and the education sector. In the home consumer segment, which has seen remarkable growth post-pandemic, we target distinct sub-segments: home cinema enthusiasts seeking premium viewing experiences, casual entertainment users looking for versatile solutions, and portable projection users who value flexibility.

For home cinema enthusiasts, our W2720i and upcoming W4100i models offer 4K resolution, HDR support, and AI-powered optimization. These premium projectors cater to discerning users who prioritize image quality and immersive experiences. In the casual entertainment sub-segment, the GP520 delivers smart features and flexible installation options ideal for multi-purpose living rooms.

The corporate segment remains a key focus area, where our high-brightness projectors with wireless presentation capabilities address the evolving needs of hybrid workplaces, our model LH750 model delivers exceptional brightness and clarity for medium-sized conference rooms accommodating up to 40 persons. With features like wireless casting capabilities supporting the growing BYOD trend and compatibility with AMX and PJ Link control systems, it integrates seamlessly into modern corporate infrastructures. The exclusive Infographic Mode is specifically designed for business presentations featuring dense text and graphics, ensuring maximum legibility and impact.

In the education sector, BenQ offers projectors designed for classroom use, featuring dust-resistant designs, long lamp life, and specialized teaching features. These education-focused models support interactive learning experiences while offering low total cost of ownership—a critical factor for educational institutions. LH750 offers significant advantages with its maintenance-free operation of up to 30,000 hours, eliminating lamp replacement costs and minimizing downtime. Its flexible installation features including 2D & Auto Vertical keystone, Corner Fit, and Digital Shrink make it adaptable to various classroom configurations. The 1.6X big zoom feature provides additional installation flexibility, crucial for diverse educational settings.

While we maintain a presence in government and specialty segments, our primary growth strategy focuses on the expanding home consumer market, where changing entertainment habits and growing awareness of projector benefits have created significant opportunities for premium visual solutions.

Our portable segment, featuring models like the GV50, continues to serve users who value flexibility across both professional and personal use cases. These specialized products allow us to maintain a diversified market approach while focusing our primary resources on the professional segments where our technological advantages create the most significant value.

What are the USPs of BenQ’s projectors over competitors?

BenQ projectors stand apart from competitors through several distinctive advantages. First and foremost is our industry-leading color accuracy, with our premium models delivering 100% DCI-P3 color space coverage. This exceptional color performance is calibrated at the factory and maintained throughout the projector’s lifespan, ensuring consistent visual quality that outperforms many competitors in similar price brackets.

Our newly launching LH750 exemplifies these advantages for the corporate and education segments. With 5,000 ANSI lumens brightness and 98% Rec.709 color coverage, it delivers superior color saturation that faithfully represents meeting presentations with clear text and vivid images. The LH750’s DLP technology performs at a superior contrast level compared to 3LCD projectors, making numbers and details better defined against brighter white backgrounds or in dark scenes—a critical advantage for detailed presentations.

Our integration of AI technology represents another significant differentiator. The W2720i and upcoming models feature AI-powered cinema modes that automatically adapt to ambient lighting conditions and optimize content in real-time. These systems analyze screen size, distance, and room conditions to deliver optimal picture quality without requiring manual adjustments. This intelligent approach simplifies the user experience while maximizing visual performance in various environments.

Longevity and sustainability form another core advantage. Our laser projectors offer up to 30,000 hours of operation in Eco mode, significantly reducing the total cost of ownership compared to traditional lamp-based models. The solid-state light sources also eliminate the need for frequent lamp replacements, making them more environmentally friendly and maintenance-free.

For professional environments, the LH750 offers unmatched installation flexibility with its 1.6X big zoom feature, auto vertical keystone correction, two-dimensional keystone correction, and Corner Fit control. These capabilities ensure perfect image alignment in various settings without compromising image quality. The all-glass low-dispersion lens array with special coating minimizes chromatic aberration, delivering crystal-clear graphics and text that competitors simply cannot match.

In the portable segment, our GV50 combines premium audio capabilities with flexible viewing options, delivering a complete entertainment solution rather than just a display device. Across our lineup, thoughtful design elements like flexible installation options, intuitive user interfaces, and specialized viewing modes for different content types (cinema, sports, gaming) demonstrate our deep understanding of user needs. This user-centric approach, combined with our technological advantages, creates a compelling value proposition that resonates with discerning consumers seeking superior visual experiences.

Please brief us about your supply channel structure for projectors and how you educate and motivate your partners

BenQ implements a multi-tiered supply channel structure for its projector lineup, strategically designed to ensure optimal market coverage while maintaining strong partner relationships. Our distribution network includes national distributors, regional dealers, specialized AV integrators, and select e-commerce platforms. This balanced approach allows us to reach diverse customer segments while providing appropriate support at each level of the channel.

Partner education forms a cornerstone of our channel strategy. We conduct regular technical training sessions for our partners, ensuring they understand the key features and benefits of our projectors. These training programs cover product specifications, installation best practices, and competitive positioning—equipping partners with the knowledge to effectively guide customer purchasing decisions. For our premium home cinema models, we offer specialized certification programs that create a network of experts capable of delivering professional installations and calibration services.

Motivation and engagement initiatives include performance-based incentive programs tied to sales targets and growth metrics. Our tiered partner program rewards achievement with enhanced margin structures, marketing support, and priority access to new product launches. We also organize experiential events where partners can personally experience the quality and features of our projectors, helping them become authentic brand advocates.

Beyond financial incentives, we provide comprehensive marketing support including co-branded materials, digital assets, and in-store displays. For key partners, we develop joint business plans with shared growth objectives and collaborative marketing activities. This partnership approach, rather than a purely transactional relationship, has proven effective in building a loyal channel network that prioritizes BenQ projectors in their sales efforts.

What are your plans for the rest of 2025 in terms of new product launches and initiatives?

For the remainder of 2025, BenQ has an exciting roadmap of product launches and strategic initiatives planned across our projector lineup. In the premium home cinema segment, we’re preparing to introduce the next generation of our W-series, building upon the success of our W2720i and W5800 models. These upcoming flagship projectors, including the W4100i, will feature enhanced AI capabilities with more sophisticated content optimization algorithms and advanced ambient light adaptation technology. The W5850 will also join our premium lineup with exceptional visual performance focusing on pure cinema quality.

We’re particularly excited about our new laser projector lineup expansion planned for Q2 2025, which will bring cutting-edge laser technology to more accessible price points without compromising on our signature color accuracy and performance standards. These B2C models will introduce new smart features that further simplify the user experience while maintaining the premium performance our customers expect.

Following the successful launch and international recognition of our GV50 portable projector, we’ll be releasing the next-generation GV series in Q4 2025. These new portable models will feature improved brightness levels, enhanced battery life, and expanded connectivity options while maintaining the compact form factor that users appreciate. We’re also developing specialized projection solutions for gaming enthusiasts, with low input lag and high refresh rates optimized for the latest gaming consoles.

Beyond product launches, we’re implementing a comprehensive retail experience transformation initiative across key markets in India. This will include immersive demonstration zones that allow consumers to directly compare projector experiences with traditional TVs of similar screen sizes. These side-by-side comparisons will highlight the eye comfort benefits and immersive qualities that set projectors apart.

We’re also expanding our service infrastructure with additional service centers in Tier 2 cities and the launch of our premium installation service nationwide. This white-glove approach includes professional calibration, optimized room setup recommendations, and personalized user training to ensure customers maximize their investment. These combined initiatives reflect our long-term commitment to growing the projector category in India while maintaining our position as the market leader in key segments throughout 2025 and beyond.

