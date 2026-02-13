BenQ Accelerates USB-C Adoption in India with the New GW90TC Monitor Series

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

BenQ announced the launch of its GW90TC Series Monitors in India. Designed to simplify modern setups while enhancing everyday productivity, the new lineup includes GW2490TC and GW2790TC — Full HD, 144Hz USB-C monitors that combine high refresh performance, advanced ergonomics, and BenQ’s industry-leading eye-care technologies.

With USB-C fast becoming the universal standard across laptops, tablets, and compact work devices, the GW90TC Series reflects a broader industry shift toward cleaner, more efficient, and future-ready work environments.

Driving the Shift to Single-Cable Workspaces

The GW90TC monitors enable users to connect, display, and transfer data through a single USB-C cable using DisplayPort Alt Mode, significantly reducing cable clutter and improving desk efficiency. The series supports up to 20W power delivery, allowing compatible devices to stay charged while in use — a critical requirement for professionals, students, and creators working across locations.

By simplifying connectivity without compromising performance, the GW90TC Series addresses the growing demand for plug-and-play workstations in hybrid and space-constrained environments.

Everyday Performance, Elevated

Built around Full HD IPS panels, the GW90TC Series delivers consistent color, wide viewing angles, and smooth motion through a 144Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time. Whether navigating spreadsheets, multitasking across windows, or enjoying everyday entertainment, users benefit from fluid visuals and reduced motion blur. AMD FreeSync support further ensures seamless performance during dynamic content consumption.

Designed for All-Day Visual Well-Being

Extended screen time has become the norm — and eye comfort is no longer optional. The GW90TC Series integrates BenQ’s proprietary Eye-Care technologies, including Flicker-Free, Low Blue Light, and Visual Optimizer, to help reduce eye strain and fatigue during prolonged use. These features deliver visual comfort without sacrificing clarity or color accuracy, supporting healthier viewing habits across work and learning scenarios.

Ergonomics That Adapt to the User

Recognizing that productivity is deeply linked to physical comfort, the GW90TC Series offers comprehensive ergonomic adjustments — including height, tilt, swivel, and pivot — enabling users to personalize their setup for better posture, comfort, and long-term well-being.

Leadership Perspective

Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India.

“USB-C is no longer a premium add-on — it has become the foundation of how modern devices connect and work together,” said Mr. Rajeev Singh, Managing Director, BenQ India. “With the GW90TC Series, BenQ is responding to this shift by delivering monitors that simplify connectivity, enhance everyday performance, and prioritize eye comfort. Our goal is to empower professionals, students, and hybrid users across India with smarter, cleaner, and more future-ready workspaces.”

Pricing & Availability

The BenQ GW90TC Series monitors — GW2490TC and GW2790TC — are now available across BenQ’s authorized retail partners and leading e-commerce platforms in India, alongside lower-spec GW range variants including GW2490C and GW2790C, ensuring options across price points, with models priced at INR 9,589 (GW2490C), INR 12,750 (GW2490TC), INR 11,989 (GW2790C), and INR 14,990 (GW2790TC).

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / BenQ

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 79