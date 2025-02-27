Bengaluru GAFX 2025 Begins – ‘Future of Immersion: EXPERIENCE. EXPLORE. DISRUPT.’ Powered by the Department of Electronics, IT, BT & S&T, Government of Karnataka and ABAI

- Advertisement -

Bengaluru GAFX 2025, India’s largest and most influential Bengaluru GAFX 2025 Conference, commenced today at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru, and will run from February 27th to March 1st, 2025. Organized by the Department of Electronics, IT & BT, Government of Karnataka, in collaboration with ABAI, the event reinforces Bengaluru’s position as the world’s leading hub for AVGC-XR and a key driver of India’s global leadership in immersive media and entertainment.

The grand inauguration witnessed the esteemed presence of Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon’ble Minister for Rural Development, Panchayat Raj, and IT & BT, Government of Karnataka, alongside key industry leaders and policymakers driving the future of immersive storytelling. The event had the privilege of welcoming Mr. Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, as the Special Guest of Honour.

Among the distinguished attendees were Dr. Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Executive Chairperson & Founder, Biocon Limited; Shri Rizwan Arshad, Member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly; Shri Sharath Bachegowda, MLA & Chairman, KEONICS; Mr. Marc Lamy, Consul General of France, Bengaluru; Ms. Hilary McGeachy, Consul General of Australia, Bengaluru; Mr. Alfonso Tagliaferri, Consul General of Italy, Bengaluru; Mr. Nitish Mittersain, CEO & MD, Nazara Technologies; Mr. Ashish Kulkarni, Founder & CEO, Punnaryug Artvision Pvt. Ltd.; Dr. Ekroop Caur, IAS, Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, BT & S&T, Government of Karnataka; Mr. Sai Srinivas Kiran Garimella, Co-founder, MPL; Shri Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur, IAS, Director, Department of Electronics, IT & BT, Government of Karnataka; Shri Daljeet Kumar, IAS, Deputy Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, BT & S&T, Government of Karnataka; and Mr. Biren Ghose, Chairman, Bengaluru GAFX & President, ABAI.

With the theme “Future of Immersion: EXPERIENCE. EXPLORE. DISRUPT.”, GAFX 2025, champions its commitment to furthering the frontiers of creativity and technology. Attendees will experience the power of immersive technologies in storytelling, from real-time rendering breakthroughs to the transformative potential of virtual and augmented reality. As a premier platform, GAFX 2025 will bring together global thought leaders, visionary creatives, and cutting-edge innovations, fostering collaboration and shaping the future of the industry.

A patron of Bengaluru GAFX 2025, Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology & Biotechnology and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Govt. of Karnataka said, “This event holds significance not just for the government of Karnataka but for the entire nation. Our professionals are not just contributing to global projects—they are leading them, bringing unique perspectives and unmatched expertise to the forefront. In animation and visual effects, Indian artists are instrumental in delivering cutting-edge visuals for domestic and international productions. Our contributions have garnered global acclaim, positioning India as a hub of high-quality animation and VFX services.

Despite the central government’s 28% GST, we remain the fastest-growing market in the gaming sector, achieving an impressive 23% year-on-year growth. By the end of the 2024 financial year, we are set to reach $3.8 billion. Looking ahead, I hope to see Karnataka host its own national e-sports festival this year, with the vision of creating the country’s—and possibly Asia’s—largest e-sports event.”

“Karnataka has always been at the forefront of technology and digital innovation, and our leadership in AVGC-XR continues to shape the industry. Home to over 300 AVGC studios and 15,000+ professionals, Karnataka contributes significantly to India’s digital content revolution. We were the first state to introduce an AVGC-XR policy in 2012, and our third five-year policy, announced last year, strengthened this sector with production grants, tax incentives, and skill development initiatives. With India’s 500 million gamers, Karnataka leads with the highest number of gaming startups, positioning Bengaluru as the hub for next-gen game development. Our AVGC-XR fund, the first of its kind in India, supports startups and SMEs with investments up to ₹2 crore. Additionally, we are setting up India’s first AVGC-XR Park, offering production studios, incubation spaces, and research facilities. By 2029, we aim for a 30% increase in operational efficiency, a 20% boost in creative output, and a 25% expansion in digital marketing reach. GAFX 2025 reflects this vision, bringing together industry leaders, professionals, and students. Let’s collaborate, innovate, and strengthen Karnataka’s position as the global capital for AVGC-XR excellence,” said Dr. Ekroop Caur, Secretary, Department of Electronics, IT, Bt, Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Mr. Biren Ghose, Chairman, Bengaluru GAFX & President, ABAI said, “Storytelling is evolving beyond screens into immersive experiences that redefine how we engage with content. Just as astronomers explore the cosmos, we are visionaries shaping the visual language of tomorrow. Disruption isn’t an obstacle—it’s a catalyst, much like black holes and supernovae giving birth to new creations in the universe. Bengaluru stands at the heart of this transformation, where technology, artistry, and innovation unite to take India to the world and bring the world to India. From animation and gaming to AR, VR, and beyond, we are forging global alliances, building billion-dollar franchises, and nurturing the talent that will drive the next era of entertainment. This isn’t just ambition—it’s a roadmap. The seeds are sown, and the wave of change is here. Welcome to the future of immersion.”

Bengaluru GAFX is a premier event in the AVGC industry, serving as a vital platform for collaboration between Indian and global talent. The event brings together leading international and domestic studios, along with industry veterans, to showcase some of the most acclaimed and high-profile titles. By fostering cross-industry synergy, GAFX continues to drive innovation and excellence in the animation, visual effects, gaming, and comics landscape.

Key Highlights of Bengaluru GAFX 2025

Unveiling a Landmark Collaboration: Cine star Rana Daggubati , known for his role in Baahubali and a strong advocate for Indian storytelling, will unveil an exciting partnership between Zebu Animation and Tinkle , bringing India’s iconic comics to life through cutting-edge animation.

, known for his role in Baahubali and a strong advocate for Indian storytelling, will unveil an , bringing India’s iconic comics to life through cutting-edge animation. India Pavilion: A first-of-its-kind showcase of AVGC talent from across Karnataka, Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam , fostering regional co-production and collaboration.

A first-of-its-kind from across , fostering regional co-production and collaboration. Esports National Championship: India’s top 4 esports teams from different zones will battle it out in the Counter-Strike 2 grand finale, bringing high-energy gaming action to GAFX 2025.

India’s teams from different zones will battle it out in the grand finale, bringing high-energy gaming action to GAFX 2025. Investor Connect: Over 25 leading investors will engage with 50 AVGC-XR startups , offering exclusive opportunities for funding and mentorship.

will engage with , offering exclusive opportunities for funding and mentorship. Spotlight on Indian Comics: Tinkle, Amar Chitra Katha, Raj Comics, and Pran Studios will discuss the future of Indian comics , their potential to generate original IPs , and their influence on the media industry .

will discuss the , their potential to generate , and their . AI & AVGC-XR Convergence: Experts from Deloitte, Autodesk, AMD, Nvidia, Myelin Foundry, and Adobe will explore the impact of AI in content creation, virtual production, and immersive experiences .

Experts from will explore the impact of . Startups Innovation Zone: AVGC startups from Karnataka’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) will showcase groundbreaking work, offering a glimpse into the future of the AVGC-XR industry .

AVGC startups from will showcase groundbreaking work, offering a glimpse into the . Strengthening International Alliances: The Karnataka Government will establish a Global Innovation Alliance (GIA), bringing together France, Australia, the UK, Scotland, Uzbekistan, and Italy to foster global collaborations in AVGC-XR.

With an expected footfall exceeding 20,000 attendees, world-class speakers, immersive showcases, and disruptive innovations, Bengaluru GAFX 2025 is set to elevate India’s role in the global AVGC-XR landscape.

