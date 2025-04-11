Begin the Summer with Back-to-school sales on MSI laptops + handheld

- Advertisement -

MSI, the innovative computing manufacturer in gaming, creator, and business laptops is set to call in the summer season with its latest Back-to-School designed for students, gamers, and all the tech enthusiasts. As a part of these offers, MSI is offering a 1-year extended warranty on all MSI products, providing added peace of mind to customers upgrading their devices. This limited-time offer is valid for purchases made between April 11 and May 31, 2025, across all sales channels, including MSI brand stores, authorized resellers, e-tailers, and retail outlets. Customers can redeem the extended warranty by uploading a valid student ID to the MSI Membership Center, with one student ID applicable per device.

To make the deal even sweeter, MSI is also offering up to 12 months of No Cost EMI options across its entire product range. This financing option is designed to make MSI’s hi-tech products more accessible to students and professionals looking to upgrade their computing equipment for the upcoming academic season.

The warranty extension offer is available through all channels, including e-tailers, retail stores, MSI brand stores, and authorized resellers, ensuring that customers can purchase their preferred MSI products from their favorite outlets. The offer can be redeemed by uploading a valid student ID after claiming in the MSI Membership Center, with one student ID valid for one device.

For more details on offers: https://in.msi.com/Promotion/2025-laptop-offer/nb

Commenting on these exciting offers, Mr. Bruce Lin, Regional Marketing Manager at MSI said, “As we enter the summer season, our Back-to-School offers aim to bring technology within reach for students and professionals, ensuring access to the best gadgets for success. By offering a 1-year warranty extension along with attractive financing options, we’re empowering our customers with peace of mind and financial flexibility. These initiatives underscore our commitment to delivering unparalleled value, making it the best time for customers to invest in a high-quality MSI laptop or gaming device for the upcoming academic year.”

How to Claim the Offer

Purchase any eligible MSI product between April 11 and May 31, 2025 Register your product in the MSI Membership Center Upload a valid student ID to claim the 1-year warranty extension Each student ID can be used to claim the offer for one device only

The following options are available with exciting features and offers of the MSI back to school sales:

MSI Claw

The MSI Claw series showcases the pinnacle of performance with its flagship Core Ultra 7 models, designed to cater to both gaming enthusiasts and professionals alike. Powered by cutting-edge Intel processors, these laptops ensure seamless multitasking and immersive gaming experiences. Built with robust construction, advanced cooling solutions, and high-resolution displays, the MSI Claw series sets a new standard for reliability and performance in modern computing. For those seeking affordability without compromising on quality, the Core Ultra 5 variants start at INR 49,990 and include a bundled travel case, making them an attractive option.

MSI AI-Ready Laptops

MSI’s AI series laptops deliver exceptional technology for today’s students. The Katana A17 AI combines AMD Ryzen 9 processing with RTX 4050/4070 graphics and 1TB storage, perfect for assignments and gaming breaks. The Cyborg 15 AI provides versatile Intel® Core™ Ultra options (5 or 7) with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics in a design that transitions effortlessly from classroom to gaming sessions. For premium performance, the Stealth series offers the portable 14-inch model with Core Ultra 7 and 32GB RAM, while Stealth 16 AI Studio configurations feature powerful Ultra 7/9 processors paired with high-end RTX graphics. All laptops incorporate dedicated NPUs for AI-enhanced productivity and intelligent performance optimization, giving students cutting-edge tools for academic success and entertainment. Available starting at INR 89,990.00

Gaming Enthusiasts

The Stealth Series delivers exceptional performance tailored for students who demand excellence in both academics and creative pursuits. The Stealth models feature powerful Intel Core Ultra processors (Ultra 7 or premium Ultra 9) paired with high-performance NVIDIA RTX graphics (4060 or 4070) and generous 32GB RAM configurations. With storage options ranging from 1TB to a massive 2TB SSD, students enjoy abundant space for complex projects, creative assets, and personal media. For those preferring maximum portability, the Stealth 14 AI Studio packs similar premium components into a more compact form factor without sacrificing power. All models feature stunning displays perfect for design work, content creation, and immersive entertainment between study sessions. The dedicated NPU accelerates AI-enhanced applications, making these laptops ideal for tech-savvy students majoring in creative fields, engineering, or computer science. The MSI Stealth series starts at INR 179,990.00.

Best Budget Gaming – Perfect timing to get RTX laptop

Katana Series

The MSI Katana series delivers powerful performance for students balancing academics and gaming. Available in both Intel and AMD configurations, these laptops pair Core i9 or Ryzen processors with RTX graphics and up to 1TB storage. The vibrant displays excel at rendering everything from engineering projects to gaming environments. The Katana series offers students the perfect blend of academic utility and gaming prowess in a stylish package starting at just INR 91,990.00.

Crosshair Series

The MSI Crosshair series provides premium capabilities for demanding students. Featuring Intel Core i7 processors and NVIDIA RTX graphics, these laptops handle complex applications and AAA gaming with remarkable fluidity. With generous RAM and SSD configurations, Crosshair laptops ensure seamless multitasking between academic software and gaming. The stunning displays deliver exceptional clarity for both professional work and entertainment, making the Crosshair series ideal for students seeking top-tier performance without compromise, available from INR 134,990.00.

MSI’s Student and Business Laptops

Modern Series

The MSI Modern series offers essential performance and portability for budget-conscious students. Featuring Intel integrated Iris Xe Graphics in a sleek Classic Black design, these laptops prioritize lightweight construction for easy transport between classes. With crisp displays, long battery life, and comfortable keyboards, Modern laptops handle everyday academic tasks like document editing, research, and presentations with ease. Students get reliable computing without straining tight budgets, starting at just INR 33,990/-.

Thin Series

The MSI Thin series delivers enhanced performance while maintaining impressive portability for students needing extra power. Available with either Intel Core i5 processors or AMD Ryzen 5 chips paired with dedicated NVIDIA graphics, these slim laptops offer superior multitasking and light gaming capabilities. Featuring vibrant displays and comprehensive connectivity in a lightweight design, the Thin series provides the perfect balance of performance and mobility for more demanding academic workloads and occasional gaming, all at student-friendly prices starting at INR 49,990/-.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / MSI

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 135