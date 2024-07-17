Begin the Festive cheer with MSI laptops and gaming handheld

- Advertisement -

With the advent era of AI technology taking the world by storm, MSI, a world leader in gaming hardware and computing solutions, is set to call in the festive season early with its latest offers and promotions. From July 1st to 31st, 2024, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 45% on MSI’s hi-tech laptops and gaming handhelds, presenting an unmissable opportunity for students, gaming and tech enthusiasts alike as part of Back-to-School offers.

To celebrate MSI’s debut in Croma stores nationwide, the company is rolling out a series of exclusive offers for Croma customers. All MSI models available at Croma will feature Back-to-School discounts across select models. Additionally, every MSI laptop purchase will come bundled with a complimentary Microsoft Office 2021 package. To add on to this, each Croma model will include a free premium MSI accessories pack, ensuring customers get the most value from their purchase.

Furthermore, in anticipation of Amazon Prime Day on July 20th and 21st, 2024, MSI is offering enticing deals exclusively on Amazon. During this two-day event, customers can expect special price discounts on a wide range of MSI products. This presents an excellent opportunity for online shoppers to acquire MSI’s state-of-the-art technology at even more competitive prices marking a perfect start to the festive season.

Commenting on these exciting offers, Mr. Bruce Lin, Regional Marketing Manager at MSI said, “As we enter the festive season, our Back-to-School offers aims to bring technology within reach for students and professionals, ensuring access to the best gadgets for success. By combining our innovative products with attractive discounts and bundles, we’re empowering our customers to achieve more, whether for education, daily use or gaming. The launch in Croma stores provides exclusive offers and in-store experiences, while our participation in Amazon Prime Day offers competitive prices online. These initiatives underscore our commitment to delivering unparalleled value across all retail channels, making it the best time for customers to invest in a high-quality laptop.”

MSI Claw

The MSI Claw series showcases the pinnacle of performance with its flagship Core Ultra 7 models, designed to cater to both gaming enthusiasts and professionals alike. Powered by cutting-edge Intel processors, these laptops ensure seamless multitasking and immersive gaming experiences. Built with robust construction, advanced cooling solutions, and high-resolution displays, the MSI Claw series sets a new standard for reliability and performance in modern computing. For those seeking affordability without compromising on quality, the Core Ultra 5 variants start at INR 69,990 and include a bundled travel case, making them an attractive option.

MSI Thin Series

The MSI Thin 15 and MSI Thin A15 laptops are designed for gaming enthusiasts and students, offering powerful performance in a sleek, portable form factor with options for both Intel and AMD processors. The Thin 15 excels with Intel processors, delivering robust computing power for intensive tasks and gaming, while the Thin A15’s AMD processors ensure excellent multitasking capabilities and gaming performance. With vibrant displays and advanced cooling systems, these laptops combine gaming prowess with portability. Overall, the MSI Thin series offers a balanced blend of performance and affordability, making it an ideal choice for versatile computing needs, starting at INR 49,990/-.

MSI AI-Ready Laptops

MSI’s AI series of laptops, including the Prestige 14 AI Evo and Modern 15 H AI, are designed for modern productivity and creative tasks, integrating advanced AI capabilities. Both models come bundled with Office 2021 for enhanced productivity. Powered by the latest Core Ultra Processor with NPU AI Boost, they excel in performance-intensive applications, offering improved efficiency and responsiveness through AI enhancements. The Prestige 14 AI Evo features a premium design and high-resolution display, ideal for professionals seeking reliability and style. Meanwhile, the Modern 15 H AI provides a balance of performance and affordability, suitable for students and business users. MSI’s AI series laptops deliver a seamless blend of power and innovation, available at a starting price of INR 67,990/-

MSI’s HX Gaming

The MSI Sword 16 HX, bundled with Office 2021 and a gaming headset, offers a compelling package available exclusively at Croma. Powered by a 14th generation processor, this laptop caters to both gaming enthusiasts and creative professionals with its robust performance. Office 2021 enhances productivity right out of the box, while the included gaming headset adds value for immersive gaming experiences. With its powerful specifications and premium additions, the MSI Sword 16 HX provides a complete solution for users seeking high-performance computing and gaming capabilities. It is available at a sale price of INR 1,49,990/-

MSI’s Student and Business Laptops

The MSI Modern 15 B12MO is a versatile laptop designed for productivity and everyday computing tasks. Powered by the latest Intel or AMD processors, it offers reliable performance suitable for office work, student projects, and multimedia consumption. Its sleek and lightweight design makes it highly portable, ideal for users who need to work on the go. The Modern 15 B12MO features a crisp display and long battery life, ensuring uninterrupted productivity sessions without the need for frequent charging. With modern connectivity options and a comfortable keyboard, this laptop provides a seamless user experience at a starting price of INR 33,990/-

