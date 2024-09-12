Beetel Teletech Partners with Netweb Technologies to Distribute Advanced High-Performance Computing Solutions Pan India

- Advertisement -

Beetel Teletech Limited, one of India’s leading homegrown brands, announced its strategic distribution partnership with Netweb Technologies India Ltd., a leading provider of high-end computing solutions (HCS) with integrated design and manufacturing capabilities. Under this collaboration, Beetel will distribute Netweb’s extensive suite of HCS offerings, which includes High-Performance Computing (HPC) systems, Private Cloud and Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI), AI systems, enterprise workstations, High-Performance Storage (HPS), and Data Centre Servers.

This partnership highlights Beetel’s commitment to empowering Indian organizations with the advanced tools necessary for digital transformation and economic advancement, ensuring India’s global competitiveness and technological self-reliance. Driven by a shared vision to bolster India’s technological infrastructure, the organizations aim to enhance technological infrastructure across critical sectors such as IT, entertainment, BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance), national data centers, and government entities.

Sharing his views on the collaboration, Mr. Sanjeev Chhabra, Managing Director & CEO, Beetel said, “This partnership with Netweb Technologies India Ltd. represents a pivotal moment in our commitment to delivering next-generation technology solutions. As India embraces advanced technologies like AI, quantum computing, cloud-based high-performance, and complex application management, the demand for High-Performance Computing (HPC) is set to grow significantly. As per recent industry estimates, the global market for high-performance computing is projected to grow from USD 54.39 billion in 2024 to USD 109.99 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period with India being an integral part of this growth cycle.”

“At Netweb Technologies, our commitment to the ‘Make in India’ mission goes beyond manufacturing world-class products—it’s about empowering India’s critical sectors with the best-in-class technology,” said Mr. Sanjay Lodha, CMD, Netweb Technologies India Ltd. “Through our partnership with Beetel, we are ensuring that our high-performance computing solutions reach the industries that need them most. This collaboration not only enhances our reach but also solidifies our role in supporting India’s technological self-reliance and economic development.”

This alliance positions Beetel and Netweb at the forefront of India’s digital transformation, ensuring that businesses and government entities have access to the high-end computing resources necessary to compete on a global scale and fuel the nation’s economic progress. By combining Netweb’s cutting-edge computing technologies with Beetel’s extensive distribution network, both organizations aim to build a robust ecosystem that positions India as a formidable force in supercomputing.

