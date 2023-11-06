Beetel Teletech and Data Resolve Technologies Join Forces to Bolster Data Security and Employee Productivity Services

- Advertisement - -

Beetel Teletech Limited has signed a strategic distribution partnership with Data Resolve Technologies. This partnership brings together two industry leaders, to provide businesses with a stronger suite of services aimed at safeguarding the data and enhancing employee productivity.

Under this partnership, Beetel will expand its service portfolio to include Data Resolve Technologies inDefend Advanced for Data Leak Prevention (DLP) and DeskSight.Ai for Employee Monitoring. These additions complement Beetel’s existing range of technology solutions and empower organizations to maintain robust data security and manage employee productivity seamlessly.

Mr. Sanjeev Chhabra, Managing Director, and CEO of Beetel

Expressing his enthusiasm about the collaboration, Mr. Sanjeev Chhabra, Managing Director, and CEO of Beetel said, “We are ecstatic to partner with Data Resolve Technologies, a company that shares our commitment to providing innovative and reliable solutions to our customers. Their state-of-the-art solutions offer comprehensive monitoring and control over data movement, ensuring full security for organizations to maintain the confidentiality and integrity of the information. With the distribution of the inDefend Advanced and DeskSight.Ai, Beetel is poised to meet the increasing demands for data security and workforce management solutions in an ever-evolving digital landscape”

Mr. Dhruv Khanna, CEO and Co-founder, of Data Resolve Technologies

Speaking on this new partnership, Mr. Dhruv Khanna, CEO and Co-founder, of Data Resolve Technologies said, “Data Resolve Technologies is proud to partner with Beetel, an established brand in the technology domain. This collaboration represents a synergy of strengths. Beetel’s extensive reach and credibility combined with Data Resolve Technologies’ advanced technology will undoubtedly result in an offering that stands out in the market.” As the technology landscape continues to evolve, organizations are increasingly looking for comprehensive solutions to manage their data security and employee productivity. Beetel and Data Resolve Technologies are strategically positioned to address these evolving needs. It allows both companies to offer their customers a more comprehensive package of services.

