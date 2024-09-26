Beetel Teletech Announces Distribution Partnership with Cambium Networks to Enhance India’s Connectivity Infrastructure

- Advertisement -

Beetel Teletech Limited, one of India’s leading homegrown brands, today announced its strategic distribution partnership with NASDAQ-listed Cambium Networks, a global leader within the networking solutions space. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enhancing network infrastructure across India, combining Beetel’s extensive market presence with Cambium’s cutting-edge technology to address the evolving demands of digital connectivity.

This strategic alliance will enable Beetel to distribute Cambium’s comprehensive portfolio of advanced networking solutions such as fixed wireless, networking switches, wi-fi, fiber, security, SD-WAN, and licensed frequency solutions. The collaboration aims to bolster the vision of Digital Bharat by deploying new-age solutions designed to transform last-mile wireless connectivity and tackle the existing digital divide in India.

Speaking on the collaboration Mr. Sanjeev Chhabra, Managing Director & CEO, Beetel Teletech said, “We are thrilled to partner with Cambium Networks, a global leader in networking technology. This partnership represents a pivotal step towards securing a strategically advantageous position in India’s rapidly expanding networking market. With projections indicating that 60 to 65 percent of Indians will likely have internet access by 2025, Cambium’s advanced technologies will provide us with the essential tools to meet the evolving demands of India’s digital infrastructure and drive transformative growth.”

Speaking about this strategic partnership, Mr. Himanshu Motial, Regional Vice President Asia Pacific, Cambium Networks said, “At Cambium Networks our mission is to connect the unconnected people, places and things, to state-of-the-art high-speed internet. India is a key theatre for us. Our largest design centres are now in India from where we are developing cutting-edge hardware and software for global adoption. By partnering with Beetel we are excited at the prospects of expanding our presence in India. In Beetel we found a strategic partner who brings innovative approach and extensive distribution infrastructure to complement our innovations. Together we will bring innovative solutions to the Indian market backed by a responsive presales and post-sales support team. We look forward to contributing in a larger way to Digital Bharat.”

The collaboration between Beetel and Cambium Networks underscores a shared dedication to enhancing digital infrastructure and bridging connectivity gaps. As India continues to progress towards a digitally empowered future, this partnership stands as a testament to both companies’ commitment to fostering technological advancement and economic growth.

