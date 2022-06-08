Beetel Launches Centre of Excellence for Training on the Siemens Digital Industries Software portfolio

- Advertisement -

Beetel Teletech Limited announced the launch of its Centre of Excellence (CoE) for CAD, CAM, PLM and Low code software from Siemens Digital Industries Software at its office in Gurgaon on 6th May ’22. The CoE aims to deliver a future-ready technical workforce, with upskilling and certification on various software products from Siemens Digital Industries Software.

Ms. Sapna Gupta, BU Head – Enterprise, Beetel Teletech Limited

Speaking on the launch of the CoE, Ms. Sapna Gupta, BU Head – Enterprise, Beetel Teletech Limited, said, “The launch of our Centre of Excellence helps solve problems within the workforce with training on the industry-leading technological advancements. With the opening of the centre, Beetel are aiming to address the challenges and problems of today’s workforce and offer Siemens’ digital solutions to its customers across industries focusing on Mechanical, Automobile, Electronic, Electrical FMCG and Manufacturing.” Beetel is focused on manufacturing as well as distributing a huge range of products in the form of mobile devices, mobile accessories, IT peripherals, enterprise solutions and network solutions, as well as fixed landlines.

Beetel distributes a host of iconic brands like Avaya, Poly, Samsung, QSC, RADWIN, Ruckus, RAD, and Actelis. Beetel is known for its innovative product solutions and latest technology, which are offered to customers at the most prudent prices. In India, Beetel is spread via 10,000 retailers and 500 distributors. Beetel also extends Technical Services (Pre & Post Sales, Installations, Cloud, AMC etc.) helping with designing Solutions to getting them ready followed by System Configurations & Programming, covering the entire spectrum of services.

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.