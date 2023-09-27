Beetel forges strategic partnership with Numeric UPS to power modern India’s connectivity and I.T. needs

- Advertisement - -

Beetel Teletech Limited, one of India’s leading technology brands dedicated towards offering cutting-edge solutions for modern India’s connectivity and I.T. needs, has signed as an Enterprise Business Partner with Numeric UPS, one of the Top Manufacturers of uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems in India. This partnership marks a significant step forward in providing cutting-edge power solutions to meet the growing demands of businesses and consumers in India as well as globally.

The collaboration between Beetel and Numeric UPS brings together Beetel’s expertise in technology solutions and Numeric UPS’s over three decades of experience in delivering reliable power backup solutions. This synergy aims to address the critical need for uninterrupted power supply in today’s digital age, where businesses rely heavily on technology to operate efficiently, and consumers depend on connected devices for their daily activities. As part of this partnership, Beetel will leverage its comprehensive distribution network and strong market presence to bring Numeric UPS’s extensive product portfolio directly to corporate and government entities.

Sanjeev Chhabra, Managing Director & CEO, Beetel Teletech Ltd

Speaking on the collaboration, Sanjeev Chhabra, Managing Director & CEO, Beetel Teletech Ltd said, “With India emerging as the cradle of innovation, there’s a burgeoning demand for Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) solutions across industries be it public sector entities or private players. We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to empower businesses and aid them in harnessing the true potential of their operations.”

He further stated, “This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality products that cater to the evolving needs of our clients.”

Satpal Singh, CEO, Numeric UPS.

“We are excited to join forces with Beetel to create a synergy that will undoubtedly redefine the power backup industry,” said Satpal Singh, CEO, Numeric UPS. “Our shared vision of reliability, efficiency, and technological advancement will enable us to deliver products that exceed customer expectations.”

Numeric UPS has a proven track record of manufacturing and supplying a wide range of power backup solutions, including online UPS and offline UPS. The comprehensive product portfolio offered through this collaboration will encompass various capacities and types of UPS systems including the likes of Numeric’s latest 3 Phase modular UPS, Keor MOD.

