Beetel Announces Strategic Distribution Partnership With Derwiser for Cutting-Edge Cabling Solutions

Beetel Teletech Limited, a pioneer in IT enterprise networking solutions announced its strategic distribution partnership with Derwiser, a global cabling solutions company targeted towards manufacturing and supplying high-quality, durable & reliable product range catering to various IT/Communication Infrastructure requirements. This collaboration aims to further enhance the availability and accessibility of state-of-the-art cabling solutions to businesses across India.

Under this partnership, Beetel will become an authorized distributor of Derwiser’s comprehensive range of high-quality cabling solutions, including copper cabling solutions, copper connectivity solutions, fibre cabling solutions, and fibre connectivity solutions. With its extensive distribution network and industry expertise, Beetel will ensure that Derwiser’s cutting-edge products reach a wider customer base across various industries in India.

Ms. Sapna Gupta, Business Unit Head- Enterprise, Beetel Teletech Limited

Speaking on the partnership Ms. Sapna Gupta, Business Unit Head- Enterprise, Beetel Teletech Limited said, “Beetel as part of the umbrella offering is creating complete value propositions for its partners and customers. With our commitment to customer satisfaction and Derwiser’s portfolio, we would now have a complete solution from end to end along with other product offerings from Beetel as a single-stop shop for Networking/Voice/Data and other Enterprise solutions. This partnership represents an exciting opportunity for us as it would enable us to meet the evolving demands of businesses seeking cutting-edge cabling solutions here in India.”

Speaking on the collaboration with Beetel, Mr.Shailesh S Bhayade, Sr. Director -Channel, Products & Operation and Mr. Debbrata Kar, Sr. Director – Sales & Marketing, Derwiser said, “Beetel’s proven track record and astonishing market reach would greatly strengthen our distribution capabilities here in India. Our durable & reliable product range accompanied by Beetel’s extensive market reach would not only augment our growth within the region but would also enable us to empower businesses and foster innovation across the region.”

By joining forces, Beetel and Derwiser are committed towards delivering exceptional value and service to customers seeking reliable, scalable, and advanced cabling solutions. This partnership aligns with Beetel&Derwiser’s shared vision of empowering organizations with seamless connectivity solutions that drive efficiency, productivity, and innovation.

