Beetel Announces New Distribution Partnership with Yealink Network Technology

- Advertisement -

Beetel Teletech Limited today announced its new distribution partnership with Yealink Network. The deal authorizes Beetel to manage the circulation of Yealink’s voice and video collaboration and communication range of products across India. These would consist of Video Conferencing & Voice Communication solutions like VC Room system, Video Phones, Yealink Meeting server(license), SIP Phones, Microsoft Teams, Skype & Zoom Rooms along with USB peripherals – Headsets, Speakerphones, USB cameras among other product categories.

Commenting on this association, Mr. C. RaviKumar, BU Head – Consumer, Beetel Teletech Limited, said,“We are enthusiastic about this partnership with Yealink and are equipped to take their wide range of products to our customers. Their high-performance smart, collaborative solutions, powered by AI technology, are designed to meet the requirements of the meeting rooms and that of employees in the hybrid work ecosystem. They are bringing the most innovative technologies to modern workplaces solving the problems in the collaboration space enabling customers with a professional experience. This partnership will help both organizations address the growing demands of modern workplaces and make collaboration effective. We believe this relationship is an important step as we leap forward for our business growth.”

Mr. Jason Sun, Sales Director of ME，Yealink NetworkTechnology Co., Ltd, said, “We are excited to welcome Beetel as our distributor in India and expand our product range through them. With Beetel’s strong domain expertise, we are confident that this partnership will benefit the customers in the collaborative solutions sphere and enable comprehensive deployments of fast, easy, and optimal solutions offered by Yealink Network. We are sure that Beetel will become our valued partner for the long run in India.”

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com/ roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429